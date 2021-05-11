They say that traveling strengthens the heart, tells one of Alberto Fernández’s favorite songs. And there is some Litto Nebbia on the President’s European tour. Because it was in doubt until a few days. Because later the idea was to do only the Paris and Rome stopovers. But the war of electricity rates that broke out between Alberto and Cristina ended up transforming the trip into an unbeatable opportunity to put out the fire of the Peronist intern and take Martín Guzmán out of the fire. The Minister of Economy has gone from being the golden kid who dazzled the Vice President to the official who has an expiration date for Kirchnerism. “If he does a good handwriting, he stays until the elections”, is the phrase they repeat now.

After the battle of screams and reproaches between Alberto and Cristina, which Nicolás Wiñazki told in Clarín last Sunday, the President needed revitalize the battered minister as it were. For this reason, Fernández resurrected the scale in Lisbon and appealed to those comparisons between the situations of Argentina and Portugal with the IMF that he had used to good effect in the electoral campaign. But the same presidential concepts, said almost two years later, sound outdated, unbelievable and they show the wear and tear of a management that has not yet reached the middle of its term.

Kirchnerism likes legitimize itself by comparing itself with models from the developed world. Cristina likens the stagnant statism of her last government and that of Alberto’s pandemic management to keynesian reinforcements that Joe Biden adds to his post-Trump crusade. The President and Axel Kicillof hide their intention to suspend face-to-face classes in the City under a law with superpowers which they seek to associate with any of Angela Merkel’s initiatives. And now they try to reflect again in the Portuguese agreement with the Monetary Fund without clarifying that, to exit the program, the European country reduced its fiscal deficit from 4.4% to 0.1% during the management of the socialist Antonio Costa. With a reduction in public employment, pensions and, above all, wages.

But anything goes in times of war. In addition to the Portuguese mirror, Fernández resorts to wrapping Guzmán once again in the shelter of Pope Francis. There they triangulate with the good relationship that Monsignor Bergoglio has with the Minister of Economy and with the director of the IMF, the Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva. The problem is that, despite his sympathies with Peronism, the Pope keeps a lousy memory of the impulse that Alberto gave to the legalization of abortion in Congress. “We knew that this was not going to be free”, recognizes a collaborator of the President. It is not surprising then that the Secretary of Worship, Guillermo Olivieri, is part of the official delegation, and that the presidential adviser Gustavo Beliz is traveling directly to Rome. The two maintain oiled ties in the Vatican and their efforts will prove essential to climb the slope in which Guzmán is today.

The offensive of Kirchnerism against Guzmán alerted entrepreneurs, to Wall Street-based financial traders and, unsurprisingly, to the IMF leadership in Washington. The costs of a debacle of the minister and the possibility of an economic crisis with a terminal in the dollar and a rise in country risk in the middle of the electoral campaign is his best defense. One of the candidates that agitate from the Instituto Patria for an eventual replacement, is that of the Buenos Aires economist and Minister of Production, Augusto Costa, very close to Kicillof. Perhaps that is why he went out to heal in health. “It seems to me that they are trying to weaken a minister who is doing a great job”, Costa told journalist María Laura Santillán on CNN Radio.

Something must be said about the minister. In the middle of the shooting, last Friday he made public a phrase that it bristled the skin of the Kirchnerists. Sitting next to the President in the Bicentennial Museum, and making use of that Buddhist monk tone With which he explains the complexities of the Argentine economy, Guzmán hit the subsidies that are state policy K. “We also have to be self-critical, Today we have a system of energy subsidies that is pro-rich, ”he attacked. He recalled that child poverty is 57% and concluded by saying that “Sometimes conflict is inevitable and what matters is handling them with respect and responsibility”. In Litto Nebbia’s songbook, it would be “whoever wants to hear that hears.”

If Guzmán were to resist in the cabinet with that critical speech about subsidies, it would be the first case of an official who survives the confrontation with Kirchnerism without denying their ideas. It would be a rarity in the Albertist universe, where ministers (and also ministers) who do not sing the official song in tune are flying through the air.

Without being a liberal economist or anything like him, Guzmán maintains that inflation is the product of macroeconomic imbalance, which the country has no destination but leaves behind the fiscal deficit and that it would be convenient to reach the best possible agreement with the IMF. The problem for him, and of course for Alberto, is that Cristina has a very different conception. She is convinced that social spending with inflation and the undated postponement of any agreement with the Fund are the inevitable ways to win the next elections.