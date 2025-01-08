A total of 13 soldiers have been reported missing after a series of explosions caused by a fire in the early hours of this Tuesday in a weapons and ammunition warehouse in the Cuban town of Rafael Freyre (Holguín, east), reported the Ministry of the Armed Forces (Minfar).

Until now, the causes of the event, which occurred in the community of Melones, are unknown. According to Minfar, cited by the island’s official press, “361 people who live near the site have been protected” from the explosions, while another 1,245 residents of the community of La Púa (about 30 kilometers away) were evacuated. .

In a previous note, the Ministry had reported that emergency teams were carrying out “actions to determine the status of the personnel who initially faced the incident, as well as the damage to property.”

According to the most recent information, read on the nightly broadcast of the state television news, nine of the missing are soldierstwo are second non-commissioned officers and two are majors.

Likewise, the brief statement adds that the families “were opportunely” informed by “the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal one)” the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces pay all possible attention to this situation and continue the investigative actions at the scene of the events.”

The first news about the explosions in the official Cuban press emerged in the early hours of the morning. In them it was highlighted that The event “does not pose a danger to the community” and that the authorities were investigating the causes of the fire that caused the explosions.