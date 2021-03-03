The security inspection teams in charge of following up the implementation of the precautionary measures in the Emirate of Sharjah violated 13 people for not adhering to the precautionary measures to combat the “Covid-19” virus, as part of their extensive campaign that they are carrying out, as part of the intensive preventive efforts undertaken by the competent authorities in the state, to limit the spread of the virus Corona. People were arrested while they were gathering in one of the unlicensed sandy squares in Sharjah to play cricket. And their violation of the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the competent authorities in the country to limit this epidemic and protect members of society from it. The emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the emirate explained that the security inspection teams continue their inspection rounds intensively, to monitor the commitment of individuals to precautionary measures, and to take deterrent legal measures against violators of the requirements and standards, and the procedures stipulated by the competent authorities in the state.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

