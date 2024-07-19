The summer vacation of dozens of tourists and residents of the Canary Islands has come face to face this Friday with the migratory drama. A cayuco with 66 people on board has arrived early in the morning on its own to Playa de Las Burras (municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, in Gran Canaria), a small beach in the south of the island full of hotels, apartments and restaurants. On board were three women and two minors, one of them a three-month-old baby and the other a child of about ten years, according to information from the Government Delegation and 112 Canarias. The two minors arrived in good health, although they have been transferred along with their guardians to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The condition of the other occupants reflects the conditions in which the journey took place, the details of which have not yet been revealed. Two people arrived in critical condition and were rushed by helicopter to the city’s Insular Hospital. Another 11 also required transfer, both to the Insular and Juan Negrín hospitals: of these, three were in critical condition and four had serious pathologies. The precarious state of health of a large part of the migrants required a large deployment of personnel from both the Canary Islands Emergency Service, dependent on the Canary Islands Government, the Red Cross and primary care personnel from the Canary Islands Health Service.

This is not the only boat whose occupants have managed to survive the dangerous Canary Islands route this Friday. The Salvamar Macondo The Maritime Rescue Service accompanied another cayuco to the dock of Arguineguín, in Mogán, at eleven in the morning. There were 145 people of sub-Saharan origin on board the boat. Of these, 134 were men, eight women and three minors, all in good health. A spokesperson for the public body explained that it was an echo from the radar of the Integrated External Surveillance System (SIVE) that alerted the presence of this boat about 15 kilometres southeast of Gran Canaria, at around 9:00. The barge was located by the Macondowho accompanied her to the dock, located southwest of Gran Canaria.

Between January 1 and July 15, 19,793 people arrived in the Canary Islands by sea irregularly, which represents an increase of 160% compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Ministry of the Interior’s report. This increase, however, is mainly due to the surge in arrivals that occurred at the beginning of the year: between January and February alone, 11,932 migrants were recorded. Since then, the rate has slowed: 1,183 in March, 2,867 in April, 1,135 in May, 2,140 in June and 536 in the first half of July.

The Ombudsman calls for “urgent and structural measures” for minors The Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo, visited two centres for migrant minors on the island of Tenerife on Friday to learn about the situation first-hand, according to the institution. Gabilondo first went to the Hoya Fría centre for migrant minors, one of the largest in the Canary Islands reception network, and then to the one in La Orotava. Upon leaving the Hoya Fría centre, he asked for “urgent and structural measures” to address the situation of these minors and recalled that “it is a problem that concerns us all, not just the Canary Islands”. In this regard, he assured that “we all have to do better”. “Without solidarity there is nothing to do and with it alone we cannot get to where we want to go. There must be legal and other types of modifications”, said Gabilondo. The Ombudsman has advocated for co-responsibility. In his opinion, “it is enough to go to a centre to see the kids and feel their pain at the lack of expectations.” “They have been in the centres for months and they don’t see any horizon. We must not imagine what they want, we must find out what they are like, by talking to them and being close to them,” he added. Gabilondo has asked that there be no talk of “distribution” of minors. “We are talking about human beings, not merchandise. It sends a bad message, let us talk about relocation instead,” he proposed. He also asked that this situation not be used as an element of “political confrontation”. The Ombudsman in the Canary Islands, María Dolores Padrón, also participated in both visits.