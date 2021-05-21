Aden, Sana’a (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The Yemeni army thwarted an infiltration attempt by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in the Al Malajim district in Al-Bayda governorate.

A military source said that a group of militia members tried to infiltrate “Wadi Fadhha” in the Directorate of “Al Malajim”, with the aim of achieving any field progress in the front, confirming that the army forces were looking for them, and they thwarted that attempt, and forced the militia members to flee after inflicting losses on their ranks. .

The source pointed out that the terrorist Houthi militia is now living its last breath as a result of the painful strikes it receives daily, whether on the Numan and Al-Malaji fronts in Al-Bayda governorate or other battle fronts. ” The army forces stationed in the districts of “Numan and al-Malajem” are to liberate the entire territory of Yemen and to retake the capital, Sana’a, from the grip of terrorist militias.

In addition, 13 members of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia were killed and others wounded by the Yemeni army and tribal fighters on the Al-Mashjah front, west of Marib governorate.

A military source said: The army and tribal fighters broke an attack launched by the Houthi militia on the Al-Mashjah front, and forced them to retreat and flee after killing 13 of its members and wounding others, along with other losses in equipment.

The source added that the army’s artillery targeted militia sites and fortifications along the front and caused losses in equipment and lives, indicating that the forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy targeted militia gatherings and reinforcements, inflicting human and material losses on them, including the destruction of an armored vehicle and three military crews and the death of all on board.

In Hajjah, a number of militia members were killed by the Yemeni army’s fire in the Abs district.

The army forces targeted a group of Houthi militia members who were trying to infiltrate towards sites on the “Bani Hassan” front, killing a number of militia members and wounding others.

Meanwhile, the fighter jets of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy launched several air strikes targeting the sites and gatherings of the Houthi militia, on the same front, and caused deaths and injuries in their ranks.