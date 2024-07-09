Thirteen hikers were rescued by California emergency services in the Tahoe National Forest, near the Royal Fire that has been burning since Saturday. The hikers, aged between 16 and 20, were located just 2 miles (3.2 km) from the flames.

The state is currently experiencing a series of forest fires, worsened by high temperatures. There have been 3,422 forest fires recorded this year, an increase from the 2,916 that occurred last year during the same period.