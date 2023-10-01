At least 13 people have died in the fire that broke out early this Sunday in three well-known nightclubs in Murcia, although it is not ruled out that there are more deaths, according to local 112. Emergency services continue their search for other possible victims of the incident. This occurred around six in the morning in one of the venues, and then spread to the adjacent dance establishments in the commercial and leisure area known as Las Atalayas, on the outskirts of the city, which was packed with customers. At least four people have been injured. The police have reported that most of the fatalities were in the entertainment venue known as La Fonda, where the first floor collapsed and collapsed. He has also stressed that the number could rise in the coming hours, since there are at least fifteen people whose family and friends report that they were in the nightclub where the fire originated and that they have not been located. Among them could be the deceased, since they have not yet been identified. The mayor of the city, José Ballesta, has refused to talk about the security conditions and licenses of the nightclubs until the rescue of the victims is completed and the exact causes of the incident are known. The regional president, Fernando López Miras, has decreed three days of official mourning after the event.

Firefighters have managed to put out the fire around eight in the morning and are inside the nightclubs to locate victims, although the task is dangerous because some of the premises have been structurally damaged and are full of hot rubble, according to sources of this body. The interior of the most affected establishment has had to be shored up. The identification of the deceased is being carried out by the scientific police, who have warned that it will take time. The mayor explained that eight bodies have already been extracted and work is underway to evacuate the missing ones, since the conditions for this are being very difficult.

At the moment, the origin of the fire, which affected the Teatre, Golden and La Fonda Milagros nightclubs, is unknown. The spokesperson for the Teatre nightclub, María Dolores Abellán, has clarified to the media that, in reality, the fire originated in the La Fonda nightclub, a venue that has a dance floor and restaurant, and not in Teatre, as initially reported. The fire would have moved from La Fonda to the two attached party venues. Investigation sources have explained that in some booths on the first floor a group of friends and family were celebrating a birthday party.

The management of the Teatre nightclub, where several birthdays were also celebrated on Saturday, has assured journalists that their premises were evacuated due to the fire and that all the fatalities were clients of La Fonda. The National Police confirmed this point when the number of victims was still nine. Witnesses point out that the people who were on the ground floor of the nightclubs were able to be evicted without major problems.

Sub-inspector Diego Seral, spokesperson for the National Police in Murcia, has indicated that the fire originated in a premises that “at the time broke down.” [dividió]” and which was originally entirely the Teatre nightclub. “It is true that the La Fonda premises are where most of the damage from the fire appears, including significant structural damage that has caused the structure to collapse into the interior of the establishment,” he pointed out.

The structural damage that the fire has caused to the La Fonda nightclubs, where the fire would have started, and Teatre, annexed to the previous one, have caused part of the structure to collapse and fall into the interior of the building. The debris, together with the high temperatures, are making the search for the missing, as well as the extraction of the bodies, difficult. At least two of them, according to the information provided to the media by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, are still inside the damaged property. Eleven of the deceased were on the upper floor and two others on the lower floor, although investigators still do not know if this is because they fell when the floor collapsed or were on the lower floor at the time of the tragedy.

Firefighter in front of the Teatre de Murcia nightclub, this Sunday. HANDOUT (AFP) Firefighters participated early Sunday morning in the work of extinguishing the fire in the nightclubs. Murcia firefighters The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, at the scene of the accident. Marcial Guillén (EFE) Police officers, in the area of ​​the event, this Sunday. Alfonso Duran A firefighter works in the area of ​​the accident, this Sunday. Marcial Guillén (EFE) Firefighters and police work in the commercial and leisure area known as Las Atalayas, on the outskirts of the city. Marcial Guillén (EFE) Firefighters in front of the Teatre de Murcia nightclub, this Sunday. Murcia town hall Firefighters were transporting the body of one of those who died in the fire this Sunday. Alfonso Duran Firefighters participated in the efforts to extinguish the fire in the nightclubs. Murcia firefighters Police officers, in the area of ​​the event, this Sunday. Alfonso Duran Relatives and friends of the deceased, in the vicinity of the nightclubs destroyed by the fire. Marcial Guillén (EFE) Firefighters at the scene of the incident in the nightclubs in the commercial and leisure area of ​​Las Atalayas in Murcia, this Sunday. 112 Murcia (112)

The identification of the deceased, he explained, is carried out through the comparison of biological samples with the DNA of their relatives, from whom samples are being taken at the Sports Palace of Murcia, located just a few meters from the place. of the accident. At least three rooms have also been set up there to provide psychological care to these people, searching for their loved ones.

The shoring and clearing work will likely continue throughout the week, and the police investigation, which the spokesperson has anticipated will be “complex”, focuses on determining the causes that caused the fire, and on which no progress has been made. hypothesis.

In addition to the fatalities, at least four other people, two women, aged 22 and 25, and two men, aged 41 and 45, have been injured by smoke inhalation. The first images from the area of ​​the accident showed dozens of young people in the streets near the nightclubs, while a huge column of black smoke came out of them. The majority were able to leave the area on their own, as confirmed by the city’s mayor.

Firefighters from the Murcia City Council and the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia have worked to extinguish the flames, which has forced traffic to be cut off on the Alicante highway and at the entrances to the commercial area and of Las Atalayas nightclubs. A total of 12 fire vehicles and 40 personnel have worked to extinguish the fire.

The National Police has reported that it is not ruled out that there are more deaths. There are specialized units from the Murcia Police Headquarters at the scene investigating fires in order to determine the origin of the events. Members of the Homicide Group have also joined the investigation.

The Superior Court of Justice of Murcia (TSJMU) has called for a second judge to take care of the ordinary activity of the court on duty, while the magistrate of the Court of Instruction number 7 remains displaced, together with the judicial commission, in the place of the incident, together with the forensic teams of the Institute of Legal Medicine of the Region of Murcia.

The acting president of the Government and general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, wanted to convey his support to the relatives of the victims in the fire at a nightclub in Murcia through his profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter). “My love and solidarity with the victims and families of the tragic fire that occurred this morning in a nightclub in Murcia,” he highlighted. He has also conveyed to the president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, all of his “support and collaboration”, while expressing his gratitude “to the emergency services deployed in the area for their work”. He has also sent a message of condolence and pain to the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

The fire that spread this morning through three nightclubs in Murcia is the deadliest recorded in Spain in a leisure venue since the tragedy that occurred on January 14, 1990 at the Flying nightclub in Zaragoza, where 43 people died. The biggest tragedy in a nightclub in Spain took place in Madrid on December 17, 1983, when a fire that started behind the stage curtains of the Alcalá 20 nightclub killed 81 people, most of them young people. Smoke, a failure in the lighting system and a closed emergency door led to the catastrophe.