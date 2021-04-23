At least thirteen patients with coronavirus who were admitted to a hospital on the outskirts of Bombay, India, died in the early hours of this Friday after the establishment will catch fire.

“There were 17 patients inside when the fire broke out in the intensive care unit of Vijay Vallabh hospital, of which 13 died and four others were transferred to other units, “reported the head of the fire department, Morrison Khavari.

The fire, which started around 3.30 (local time) and was contained at 5.30, would have originated as a result of the explosion of an air conditioner from the hospital’s intensive care unit.

It is not the first accident to occur at an Indian medical facility in recent weeks. Two days ago, 22 patients with Covid-19 they had died in another hospital in the same state of Maharashtra due to a cut in the oxygen supply of the respirators that lasted for half an hour.

In addition, four patients also died at the beginning of April in the fire of a private clinic in Maharashtra, while another fire at a Bombay hospital in March, it caused eleven deaths.

Thirteen coronavirus patients have died amid a fire at a hospital in India. Photo EFE.

Meanwhile, the country is facing an upsurge in cases, with close to 4 million new infected since the beginning of April, due in large part to a “double mutation” of the virus and massive events such as the religious festival Khumb Mela.

Without going any further, this Thursday India became the first country to report more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, with 314,835 infected, thus surpassing the daily world record of infections that the United States had so far registered in January 2020, with 297,430.

Likewise, the Asian country faces problems with the availability of oxygen and medicines to treat the disease, as a result of the saturation in the health system.

With information from Agencies.

DB