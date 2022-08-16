The online program Boos by Tim Hofman is one of the contenders for the Televizier-Ster Impact, the prize that will be awarded for the first time this year at the Gouden Televizier-Ring Gala. The organization announced this this morning. Angry has a chance because of the revelations about cross-border behavior behind the scenes at The Voice of Holland.

