In the absence of six days for the conclusion of the championship, Real Zaragoza has thirteen clean sheets, so it has already equaled the number of games without conceding in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons, in which it was third, and It is three from its record of these eight years in Second, which dates from the 2015-16 academic year, in which the figure rises to 16. It has already exceeded twelve of the 2014-15 campaign, eleven of the 2016-17 and 2018-19 and nine of 2013-14.

This defensive strength has allowed Real Zaragoza to come out of the well and, in the absence of the rest of the day’s result, to be six points ahead of the relegation zone. And it is that eight of those thirteen clean sheets have come since Juan Ignacio Martínez took over the team, back on the 19th day: Lugo, Logroñés, Ponferradina, Tenerife, Mirandés, Cartagena, Fuenlabrada and Sporting. Eight games without conceding out of 18 possible, seven of them in La Romareda, where only Alcorcón and Almería have seen the door.

Of those thirteen clean sheets, another four were with Rubén Baraja (Albacete, Alcorcón, Sabadell and Mallorca), who remained in office for ten days. The remainder took place with Iván Martínez, in the 1-0 against Fuenlabrada, which was his only triumph and match without conceding of the eight he led the first team.