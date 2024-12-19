The Interprofessional Beef Organization (Provacuno) has today carried out an important solidarity action for the benefit of the most needy people in Madrid with the support of the city’s mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. The initiative, which has been celebrated around these same dates for three years, consisted of the preparation and delivery of these menus of braised beef cheeks with truffled potato puree by thirteen renowned chefs, several of them with Michelin stars, who have been distributed in several reception centers in the city of Madrid for homeless people.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, visited the José María de Llanos Foundation, where he wanted thank Provacuno for their collaboration to be able to make this solidarity meal for people who are in vulnerable situations: “For a city like Madrid it is essential not to leave anyone behind,” he highlighted.

Javier López, director of Provacuno, has highlighted the commitment of the Beef Sector to society and those who need it most and the importance of including this product in our diet. «Beef is an incredible source of energy due to the proteins of high biological value, lipids, group B vitamins and minerals such as iron and zinc, of high bioavailability that it contains. Its consumption within a varied and balanced diet is essential for health,” highlighted Javier López.

The solidarity action has had the selfless collaboration of renowned chefsamong them, Miguel Ángel de la Cruz, Fernando del Cerro, Juanmi Carrasco, Fran Martínez, Kisko García, Javi Estévez, Miguel Carretero, Roberto Martínez, Rafa Centeno, Rocío Parra, Carlos Maldonado, Nacho Solana and Iván Cerdeño, who have participated in the preparation of menus.









For three years, Provacuno has led numerous solidarity actions throughout the national territoryin constant collaboration with Michelin star chefs, reaffirming its commitment to the people most in need.