Chicago police reported Tuesday (20) that 13 people were arrested in the American city during anti-Israel protests held on the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Monday (19).

According to the Associated Press, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said that ten of these people were arrested for breaching a security fence one block from the United Center, where the event in which Kamala Harris will be formally announced as the Democratic candidate for the White House is being held. According to the police, these protesters did not actually invade the gymnasium area.

According to Snelling, the arrested protesters, who used pepper spray and threw bottles at security forces, were charged with crimes including trespassing, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on police officers.

Other anti-Israel protests are planned during the remaining three days of the convention, including a demonstration on Tuesday night in front of the Israeli Consulate in Chicago.

During the first night of speeches at the Democratic convention last night, a small group of protesters entered the gym with banners criticizing American support for Israel’s military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, they were overshadowed by signs supporting Kamala and President Joe Biden and were removed from the venue.

Elan Carr, director of the Israeli-American Council, told Fox News that his group twice applied to the Chicago Department of Transportation last month for permission to hold pro-Israel demonstrations, but were denied.

“Unfortunately, not only was that authorization not granted to us, but in the meantime, an authorization was granted to anti-Israel groups, the same groups that burn the American flag,” he criticized.