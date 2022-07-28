One of the most interesting titles atAnnapurna Showcase it’s surely Thirsty Suitors, a very special title that certainly has a great deal of personality. It is shown with a new trailer in which we can see some of the features of the game, crazy in certain aspects.

The title is divided into three fundamental aspects: the first is the fight, in which we will also face, a bit like in Scott Pilgrim, the ex-boyfriends of the protagonist Jala. Everything takes place in turns with a system based on mood and emotions.

But Thirsty Suitors is also a skate game, where you can go around the whole Timber Hills, the main town of the game. But it is also a cooking simulator, in which Jala will try to impress her mother based on a menu inspired by South Asian dishes.

If you are curious you can try it right now, thanks to a demo available on Steam.