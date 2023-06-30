Annapurna Interactive’s Showcase, an event dedicated to upcoming indie games published by Annapurna Interactive, aired today. Among the various innovations presented was also confirmed the Thirsty Suitors release date, the game by Outerloop Games. The adventure will be available from November 2, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It will be available from D1 on Game Pass.

Thirsty Suitors is a action-adventure game with RPG mechanics. This game is about “culture, relationships, family pressure and freedom of expression”. We will take on the role of Jala who must learn to manage her parents, make peace with her exes and make friends again with old acquaintances. All this must take place in time for the wedding of her sister.

In terms of gameplay in Thirsty Suitors we can expect turn-based battles based on upgrades, special abilities and a mood system that allows you to exploit the vulnerabilities of each character. We will then be able to explore the game world – that is the city of Timber Hills – using a skateboard: we will be able to grind, run on walls, make combos and more. There will also be a very dynamic mini-game related to cooking that will allow you to explore South Asian flavors.

Finally, we point out that at the time of writing this news the Thirsty Suitors demo is still available on Steam. Finally, here is our test.