Thirsty Suitorsthe interesting action adventure with RPG elements developed by Outerloop Games, has entered the phase gold and will therefore be released next November 2nd on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch without any delay.

Presented during The Game Awards 2021, Thirsty Suitors will see us take on the role of Jala, a girl who finds herself having to make peace with her exes, manage her parents and make new friends in time for her sister’s wedding.