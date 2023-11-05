Thirsty Suitors was welcomed by press international with excellent votes: apparently the RPG developed by Outerloop Games has convinced the critics, who have expressed generally positive evaluations.

RPG Fan – 9.2

Checkpoint Gaming – 9

Siliconera – 9

PC Gamer – 8.4

Hardcore Gamer – 8

Shacknews – 8

Guardian – 8

GamesRadar+ – 8

Twinfinite – 8

PC Invasion – 7.5

CGMagazine – 7.5

Digital Trends – 7

TheGamer – 7

Having just gone gold, Thirsty Suitors will be released on November 2nd on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switchoffering an experience that mixes action, adventure, narrative and turn-based combat in an original way.