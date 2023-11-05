Thirsty Suitors was welcomed by press international with excellent votes: apparently the RPG developed by Outerloop Games has convinced the critics, who have expressed generally positive evaluations.
- RPG Fan – 9.2
- Checkpoint Gaming – 9
- Siliconera – 9
- PC Gamer – 8.4
- Hardcore Gamer – 8
- Shacknews – 8
- Guardian – 8
- GamesRadar+ – 8
- Twinfinite – 8
- PC Invasion – 7.5
- CGMagazine – 7.5
- Digital Trends – 7
- TheGamer – 7
Having just gone gold, Thirsty Suitors will be released on November 2nd on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switchoffering an experience that mixes action, adventure, narrative and turn-based combat in an original way.
We tried it!
We tried Thirsty Suitors last June and were very impressed by the concept behind the game, which was truly crazy, and by its ability to putting together such different mechanics.
Furthermore, the Outerloop Games title will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog from day one, giving many users the opportunity to try this experience without additional costs compared to those of thesubscription.
