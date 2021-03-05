By Gérard Le Puill

The commercial negotiations that took place between November 2020 and February 2021 between large retailers and their suppliers to set the entry prices of food products in stores were harder than ever. While production costs have been on the rise for months, negotiators for major brands demanded price reductions. In La France Agricole on March 5, Catherine Chapalain, director of the National Association of Food Industries (ANIA), denounces what is required of the companies that it represents by the representatives of the major brands with these two sentences: “The food is not a product like any other. We have been in deflation for seven years and it cannot go on any longer ”.

The same weekly reproduces the reply of Jacques Creyssel, who speaks on behalf of supermarkets: “it is very complicated if we only distribute the existing value”. Here we must try to decode the language of Jacques Creyssel which seems to be able to be translated as follows: if we accept an increase of 5 cents for four pots of yogurt from a brand referenced for twelve months in the store, nothing proves that the dairy which selling these yogurts will increase the price per liter of milk paid to the farmer by 1 or 2 cents per liter.

The truth of the figures on the side of the peasants

On the side of the peasants the truth of the figures is as follows. Soybeans are used to balance the diet of dairy cows, which also eat a lot of corn, the stalk and grain of which are crushed and kept in a silo. On March 2, 2021, the price per tonne of soybean meal from Brazil returned to the ports of Lorient and Montoir was € 437, against € 340 in March 2020 as in March 2019. But the price of milk paid to farmers did not not increased for two years. The tonne of corn in grain, which is used mainly in pigs and poultry feed with soybean meal, cost € 220 on March 2, 2021 against € 165 a year earlier. But since December 2020, the price per kilo of pork carcass, which is twice a week on the Plérin dial market in the Côtes d’Armor, has fluctuated from 1.20 and 1.22 € against more than 1. € 60 at the start of 2020. At the same time, the price of compound feed served in pig farms is up 16% on average. This also applies to producers of broiler poultry and chicken eggs.

The situation is no better for beef cattle. While production costs are climbing due to the rise in the prices of meal and fodder that had to be purchased after the summer drought of 2020, the kilo of carcass of young beef cattle was priced at € 3.77 per February 22 at the Cholet market against € 3.85 in February 2020 and 2019. Young lean cattle, sold mainly to be exported to Italy, cost only € 2.59 per live kilo against € 2.72 a year earlier and € 2.80 in February 2019. Male calves of the “prim’holstein” dairy breed, which dairy farmers sell to fattening workshops a few days after their birth, are only paid € 80 per unit in February 2021 against € 92 a year earlier and € 110 in February 2019.

President Macron’s double talk

Serge Papin, former boss of Système U, was entrusted with the drafting of a report by the government in an attempt to improve commercial relations between distributors and their suppliers. When he was at the head of this brand, he was the only retailer to say that we could not continue to plunder the peasants by making it an adjustment variable. But this mission was given to him far too late this winter for him to be able to make his recommendations known while the negotiations were going on. It will therefore deliver its conclusions by the end of the spring. We also remember that President Macron had promised on October 11, 2019, a law that will be voted a year later by his majority. Regarding him, he told Rungis: “We will modify the law to reverse this construction of the price which must be able to start from production costs”.

This has not been verified since and therefore the question arises of knowing when we can believe this president who uses and abuses “and at the same time” to say one thing and its opposite. Because at Rungis he also added to the attention of the peasants: “But this new approach would not be enough because it will only be effective if the farmers really come together in producer organizations by taking advantage of the possibilities of competition law” .

This is easier said than done when mass retail buyers can import all kinds of food without limit for the sole purpose of driving down prices on the domestic market.