Russia ready to attack Europe?

Countdown to the start of Third World war. “It takes 106 seconds to hit Berlin, 200 seconds to hit Paris and 202 for London.” On Russian state TV, Russia 1, there is talk of the launch of missiles against the main European capitals. The latter mentioned refer to the possible launch of Sarmat missiles from Kaliningrad, where – it says in the ’60 minutes’ program – such weapons are not present.

In the studio, according to the video released on Twitter by expert Julia Davis, the threatening positions of Aleksey Zhuravlyov, leader of the nationalist Rodina party. However, there are also those who point out that there would be no winners in a nuclear war: “There would be no survivors”.

