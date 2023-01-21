New weapons in Kiev? Russia ready to strike the West

The delivery of offensive weapons to theUkraine will lead to a global catastrophe. This was written on Telegram by the speaker of the Russian Duma, Viacheslav Volodin. “If Washington and NATO countries provide weapons that will be used to attack peaceful cities and try to take over our territories, as they threaten to do, this would lead to a retaliation with more powerful weapons,” he writes.

“Members of US Congress, del Bundestagthe French National Assembly and other European parliaments must be aware of their responsibility towards humanity”, adds Volodin underlining: “With their decisions, Washington and Brussels are leading the world towards a terrible war: a kind of war very different from the current one, where attacks are carried out exclusively against military and critical infrastructure used by the Kiev regime”.

“Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign policymakers making such decisions must understand that this could end in a global tragedy that would destroy their Villages”, he then says.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defense minister greeted the arrival of a British Sea King helicopter (king of the sea), an aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare. “The Sea King from the UK has arrived in his new kingdom in the Black Sea! He is a strong reinforcement for the Ukrainian navy,” Oleksii Reznikov tweeted. According to Ukrinform, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace promised three of these helicopters last November. Ten Ukrainian crews have already undergone training in Great Britain.

