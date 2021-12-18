The third woman accused the American actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, who played the role of Mr. Big in the sequel to the TV series Sex and the City, “And just like that”, reported on Friday, December 17, Daily beast…

As the newspaper notes, in an interview, a 30-year-old woman said that she was sexually abused by the 55-year-old Nota in 2010, when she was 18 years old. She explained that this happened at New York’s Da Marino restaurant, where she worked as a hostess and singer.

“I cannot remember in detail how many times we spoke, but one day he [Нот] told my boss that I would sing with him “, – she noted and added that they played characters in their song duets, and at his table talked about his career and her hometown of Toronto.

At the same time, the woman claims that the actor, when visiting this restaurant, was usually in a state of alcoholic intoxication and, during conversations with her, repeatedly tried to “put her on his lap and feel”.

The filing said that one day after the end of her shift, her boss told her that he would give her her salary in an office that could be accessed through the kitchen. After the woman took the envelope with the money, the lights went out in the office, and Noth appeared there, who began to kiss her, touch her and pulled off her pantyhose.

“He didn’t hear“ no ”, but he heard when I said“ not here ”and convinced him that I would meet with him elsewhere,” the former hostess explained, stressing that after that she managed to break free and escape from the office.

The publication turned to Not for comment, but the actor said that he “denies that this ever happened, and has no idea who this woman is.”

On December 16, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women. Two American women under the pseudonyms Zoe (40 years old) and Lily (31 years old) made accusations against Not in October and August. It is noted that one incident occurred in 2004 and another in 2015.

The artist himself did not admit the charges and called them a lie.