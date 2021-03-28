The Robert Koch Institute reports more than 17,100 new corona infections. On Saturday a week ago it was around 13,700. The numbers are always lower at the weekend than during the week because there is less testing. The incidence value rose from 124.9 to 129.7. 90 Covid patients have died since the previous day.

I.In Germany, more than 17,100 new corona infections were reported within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Sunday morning, citing information from the health authorities, 17,176 new infections were detected.

More than 20,400 new infections were registered on Saturday; on the previous Sunday the number was 13,733. The number of new infections is usually lower on weekends than the weekly average, because fewer tests are carried out on the weekends and fewer test results are transmitted.

The seven-day incidence rose further to 129.7 on Sunday. On Saturday, the nationwide incidence value was 124.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week and on Sunday of last week it was 103.9.

The RKI also reported 90 more deaths related to Covid-19 disease this Sunday. This means that 75,870 people have died in this country since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of corona infections across Germany is now 2,772,401.

In view of the increasing number of infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the heads of government of the countries agreed on the extension of the applicable lockdown rules until April 18 at their Corona summit on Tuesday night. Furthermore, further regional restrictions have now been decided.

RKI President Lothar Wieler warned on Friday that there were “clear signals” that the third corona wave that has now started “can become even worse than the first two waves”.