The head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen announced the third wave of coronavirus infection in Europe. It is reported by RIA News…

According to her, the situation is of serious concern. “In many EU countries, the infection is growing again,” said von der Leyen at a press conference at the summit of the heads of state of the European Union.

The head of the EC noted that this emphasizes the importance of vaccination. The countries of the European Union have received 88 million doses of various drugs against COVID-19 since the start of the vaccination campaign, of which 62 million have been administered. About 18.2 million people were fully vaccinated.

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen also reported on the worsening situation with the coronavirus in Europe. According to her, this is due to a decrease in the rate of vaccination. The culprit of this situation was the AstraZeneca company, which did not supply and did not produce the amount of vaccines that was prescribed in the contract.