I.In Africa, a new Corona variant worries the experts. According to the Pan-African Health Authority Africa CDC, it was discovered in Angola in travelers who came from Tanzania. “That is certainly a variant that gives cause for concern,” said the head of the Africa CDC, John Nkengasong, at a press conference on Thursday. The new variant has up to 40 mutations. Many of them are in parts of the virus that are relevant to the immune response in humans, said Nkengasong. However, it is not yet clear what effects these mutations actually have.

It is normal for viruses like Sars-CoV-2 to change. It becomes problematic if the mutations change the properties of the virus, i.e. the pathogen is spread more easily, the course of the disease becomes more severe or vaccines no longer work. The new variant is now being examined in a laboratory in South Africa.

The East African Tanzania has not released any data about Covid since May 2020. There is currently no information on the exact number of cases there, said the CDC. The recently deceased Tanzanian President John Magufuli had introduced relatively loose corona restrictions late.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know how this variant reacts to vaccines,” explained Nkengasong. There is now a surveillance system in Tanzania’s neighboring countries, while the mutant is being examined in South Africa. According to the CDC, the highly contagious variant B.1.1.7, which was first discovered in Great Britain, has now been detected in 18 countries on the continent, and the “South African” variant B.1.3.5.1 in 18 others. There have been more than 40 million tests in Africa since the pandemic began. “The continent is slowly moving towards a third wave, which is to be expected,” said Nkengasong. While western and southern Africa in particular are still registering declining numbers of new infections, they are now increasing in Central, East and North Africa in particular.

Fear of delivery restrictions from India

Nkengasong welcomed the fact that Africa would also be producing its own vaccines in the future. The basis for this is an agreement between the African Union and the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson for a total of 400 million doses. A large part of it will be produced in South Africa. The agreement initially provides for the purchase of 220 million cans with the option of 180 million more.

However, the CDC director warned of the adverse effects of delivery restrictions from India, which also slowed the UN Covax initiative for rapid vaccine delivery to poorer countries. “Any delay will prevent Africa from achieving its goals quickly,” he said. Covax will look around for other sources of procurement. So far, the African countries have procured almost 30 million doses of vaccine, about a third of which have been vaccinated. 28 states received it through the Covax initiative, 20 states also through bilateral agreements.

According to the Africa CDC, around 4.2 million corona infections have been recorded on the African continent since the beginning of the pandemic, which corresponds to 3.3 percent of the infections discovered worldwide. Around 89 percent of them have recovered. From a global perspective, the entire continent, with 112,000 cases, represents just 4 percent of the registered deaths. South Africa has the most cases with more than 1.5 million infections – 37 percent of all infections registered in Africa. It is followed by Morocco (12 percent), Tunisia (6), Egypt (5) and Ethiopia (5). According to experts, there is a high number of unreported cases on the continent with 1.3 billion people.