L.And up and down the same picture during the second Corona wave: The virus was rampant in old people’s homes and led to many deaths. Because of these micro-hotspots, the incidence as the central Corona indicator rose sharply locally. But this case attracted particular attention: In January, a retirement home in Solms in the Lahn-Dill district reported 51 new infections among residents and employees – several days after the first vaccination in the house. As it turned out through extensive tests in the laboratory, the patients were infected with the so-called British variant. Although this mutant has also spread widely since then, news about corona outbreaks in old people’s homes has become rare.

As the Hessian Ministry of Social Affairs announced to the FAZ, there were a good 90 percent fewer new infections in old people’s homes in February than in the high phase of the second wave in December. “For the month of March, which is still ongoing, it is evident that the development remains stable and positive,” said Wiesbaden. In other words: there tend to be fewer new infections.

Vaccinations and test campaign

In figures it looks like this: “In December 2020, 4,359 residents of old people’s and nursing homes were infected with the corona virus, in February this number had been reduced to 352 people,” says the Ministry of Social Affairs with reference to reports of the respective home operator know. This is certainly due to the vaccination campaign that began in old people’s and nursing homes on December 27th. The numerous infections in Solms, where 31 of the 155 residents and 19 employees were infected, does not contradict this. Because only after the second injection is someone really vaccinated. However, not all retirement home residents are vaccinated yet. Five percent are still waiting for an injection, as the ministry explained. According to its own information, however, it considers the sharp decline in infections to be more decisive.









Secondly, the country responded to the wave of infections in winter with tests among nursing staff and expanded the obligation to test: In mid-January, the ministry issued the requirement to have staff checked for the coronavirus twice a week. As a result, possible new cases can be avoided better than before.

The country not only has significantly fewer reported cases in old people’s and nursing homes than before the turn of the year. “The number of residents who died from or with Covid-19 decreased from 1,097 in December to 379 cases in February,” continues Wiesbaden. According to the Gießen Regional Council, a total of 3,251 residents in homes for the elderly and the disabled had died from or with Covid-19 by the end of February. So far there have been 6248 deaths in Hesse in connection with the pandemic.