Green light to booster dose of Covid vaccine after 4 months. This is foreseen by the circular signed by the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza. The starting date, according to Adnkronos Salute, it could be January 10th.

“In light of the current evidence on the epidemiological impact related to the greater spread of variant B.1.1.529 (Omicron) and on the efficacy of the booster dose in preventing symptomatic forms of Covid-19, supported by the aforementioned variant”, reads the update of the indications for administration, to “gradually extend the offer of the vaccine booster and in compliance with the principle of maximum precaution, it is represented that administering the booster dose in favor of the subjects for which it is recommended, with the vaccines and relative dosages authorized, it will be possible after a minimum interval of at least four months (120 days) from the completion of the primary cycle or from the last event (to be understood as administration of the only / last dose or diagnosis of infection in the case of subjects vaccinated before or after a Sars-CoV-2 infection, according to the relative indications) “.