The booster with the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine is “recommended” in pregnancy and lactation. The update of the guidelines on the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine in pregnancy and lactation of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) provides for this. “It is recommended to offer a dose of mRna vaccine, as a booster of a primary vaccination cycle in accordance with the provisions in force, to pregnant women who are in the second and third trimester. and want to get vaccinated “, underlines the ISS. The booster dose can be” administered at the same time as vaccinations against influenza and whooping cough recommended during pregnancy “, specifies the ISS.

“The recommendation takes into account the numerous and growing evidence regarding the safety of vaccination in pregnancy, both for the fetus and the mother; the evidence relating to the increased morbidity associated with the Delta variant; its increasing circulation and the significant lowering of the median age. to infection in Italy – experts recall – To date, there is still little evidence of vaccinations performed in the first quarter therefore women who wish to be vaccinated in this gestational period must evaluate the risks and benefits together with a healthcare professional “.

“Women at greater risk of contracting Sars-CoV-2 infection because they are more exposed (such as healthcare professionals or caregivers) or at greater risk of developing serious Covid-19 disease (women with risk factors such as age over 30 years, body mass index over 30, comorbidities, citizenship of countries with high migratory pressure) remain the priority target for vaccination in pregnancy“, remember the ISS doctors. Administration” must be performed in the dosages authorized for the purpose (30 mcg in 0.3 mL for Comirnaty; 50 mcg in 0.25 mL for Spikevax), regardless of the vaccine used for the primary cycle , and provided that a minimum interval of at least five months (150 days) has elapsed from its completion “, they specify in the update of the guidelines.

For the vaccination in breastfeeding, the ISS “recommends offering a dose of mRna vaccine, as a booster of a primary vaccination cycle in accordance with the provisions in force, to women who are breastfeeding, without any need to interrupt breastfeeding. administration must be performed – continues the ISS – in the dosages authorized for the purpose (30 mcg in 0.3 mL for Comirnaty; 50 mcg in 0.25 mL for Spikevax), regardless of the vaccine used for the primary cycle and provided that a minimum interval of at least five months (150 days) from the completion of the same “.

“For breastfeeding women, it should be noted that vaccination does not expose the infant to risks and allows him to take antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 through the milk. The infant suckled by a vaccinated mother follows his vaccination schedule without any changes “, remarks the ISS.