SpaceX’s recycled Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule, with four astronauts on board, docked yesterday with the International Space Station (ISS), the third time that Elon Musk’s company has taken crew members to that orbiting laboratory.

The first phase of the docking took place just after 9 a.m., about 420 kilometers above the southern Indian Ocean, according to images broadcast live by NASA. The second phase occurred 10 minutes later, when 12 hooks were securely connected between Endeavor and the ISS port. “Capture full, welcome Crew-2,” said ISS Commander Shannon Walker of the United States.

“Thank you Shannon, we are happy to be here, we will see you all in a few minutes,” replied the commander of Endeavor, his compatriot Shane Kimbrough.

The Crew-2 mission, which also includes the French Thomas Pesquet, the American Megan McArthur and the Japanese Akikho Hoshide, had taken off before dawn on Friday from platform 39A of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Two hours after the docking process was completed, the Endeavor quartet was photographed with the last crew sent by SpaceX and three Russian cosmonauts, making the ISS unusually full, with 11 people.

‘It’s been 20 years … since JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), ESA (European Space Agency), NASA and Russian astronauts were in space together, so it’s actually quite historical what is happening today, ”said Pesquet. “We are eager to begin our work on the space station, we cannot wait to see what this adventure will bring us,” he added. SpaceX completed its third crew transfer to the ISS, as part of the contract it signed with NASA.