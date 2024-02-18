Fracture in the Democratic Party, local administrators pressing for the third mandate

An open discussion “without crystallized positions” to be held in the Management and in discussions with local administrators. This is the line of the PD secretariat, gathered on Saturday by Elly Schlein, on the third mandate. An all-out discussion, both in the management and with the administrators, to understand how to also deal with the parliamentary passage to the Senate where, for now, the vote on the Northern League amendment on the third mandate is scheduled.

Point on which the majority is divided. “Those of the right are divisions, ours are discussions. We are a party that discusses, not a family-run party”, was the line that emerged from the meeting. “The double mandate limit does not exist for parliamentarians with blocked lists, for ministers, for MEPs, for regional councilors. And it is a true Italian anomaly given that it is not foreseen in any other country, except in Portugal, where three can be done”, many local administrators say.

“The third term? I am for democracy, those who are afraid of democracy should take responsibility”. Thus Vincenzo De Luca, president of the Campania region, in procession with the mayors of the South. Only one of the 30 local administrators who according to Repubblica are pressuring Schlein for the green light for the third term. On Monday, the agenda to overcome the constraint of the two elections will be discussed Decaro and Nardella among the sponsors.