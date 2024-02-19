The document is dated February 15th and has been circulating among Pd mayors for a few days. So far it has been subscribed to by at least thirty first citizens and could be presented as an agenda today in the Directorate. The text asks forelimination of the two-mandate constraint – “a true anomaly of the Italian legal systemas it can be found within European countries only in Portugal (three mandates) and in Poland” – and give a mandate to Dem parliamentarians to support the reform in Parliament. Discussions are underway between Elly Schlein and the Pd administrators, as announced on Saturday at the end of the Dem secretariat. “There are no fixed positions, the discussion is open”, is the line that emerged from the meeting.

What the document contains

The mayors' agenda, viewed by Adnkronos, is a substantial document, 5 pages long, which lists the reasons why the time has come to overcome the two-term limit introduced in 1993at the same time as the direct election of the first citizens, in a “historical phase characterized by a strong animosity towards the political class and by fears for the possible contraindications linked to the highly innovative element, for the system, represented by the direct election”.

Over the years the constraint has been progressively revised, so at the moment “for municipalities with a population of up to 5 thousand inhabitants there is no longer any mandate limit for mayors; for municipalities with a population of 5,001 to 15,000 inhabitants there is a limit of three consecutive mandates; for municipalities with over 15,000 inhabitants the limit remains that of two consecutive mandates. Therefore, the current situation sees unequal treatment against the mayors of 730 Municipalities out of a total of 7896 Italian Municipalities”, it is underlined. A “differentiated set of rules regarding access to the office of mayor may represent a violation of some fundamental constitutional provisions” and “characterized by an intrinsic irrationality , which does not appear reasonably justifiable in light of objective and systemic needs”.

“Abolish the limit for both mayors and governors”

“In addition to questions of law – we read again in the document – there are also political motivations for theabolition of the limit on the mandates of auditors and directors“. First of all the “administrative continuity” and then “the experience and competence” of a “mayor who has already served two terms”. And again a “response to local needs” where “keeping a well-established mayor could be the best answer to respond effectively to the specific needs of the local community”. Furthermore, there would be a “stable leadership” which also helps to “guarantee a certain political and institutional stability”. Also with regards to “institutional reforms” which require time adequate “aimed at improving the functioning of local institutions and promoting better governance”. And, it is underlined, “the same reasons for the abolition of the limit on the mandates of mayors can be re-proposed for the abolition of the limit on the mandates of administrators “. For these reasons, it concludes, “we ask for the elimination of the restriction of mandates for the election of directors and to give a mandate to the parliamentarians of the Democratic Party to advocate the direction of this agenda in the Parliamentary Commission and in the Chamber”.