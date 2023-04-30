The two fugitive pedophiles from the Netherlands who were arrested in Ecuador last year are said to have received help from a Belarusian woman with their alleged child abuse in the South American country.

She is accused of making recordings with sexual content, the Vistazo news magazine reports. A man who identified himself as her son Iván told the magazine’s editors that there is no evidence against his mother and that her lawyers will prove it.

Iryna I. was arrested in Portoviejo, a town about 90 kilometers south of Canoa. In this beach destination on the west coast of Ecuador, popular with tourists, Marthijn U. (51) from Hengelo and partner Lesley L. (35) are said to have organized parties in a former hostel opposite a sports center with the aim of attracting children aged seven to twelve.

During the parties, according to witnesses, the children bathed naked and were given food, candy and money. Several of the victims said they felt dizzy after drinking a special juice given to them by the foreigners. The file also contains statements about children who had foam sprayed on their genitals. One witness says the suspects offered up to $100 for oral sex and encouraged children to bring boyfriends under the guise of playing PlayStation.

Lots of evidence

The two Dutchmen were arrested in June last year. According to the police, Lesley L. was in the presence of two minors in a hotel in Canoa, Marthijn U. was arrested at Quayaquil airport when he tried to leave Ecuador. During the search, four mobile phones, thirteen data carriers (computers, USB sticks, hard drives), documents and an amount of cash in various currencies were found. “There was also a lot of evidence that child pornography was filmed there and pictures were taken to distribute to different countries,” the authorities said at a press conference in early August.

Both suspects ended up in prison in Portoviejo after their arrest. After the police discovered that they continued to send ‘content’ via the internet from their cells, the couple were transferred to a regional prison in Guayaquil, the country’s largest city.

Child pornography network

The duo are accused of producing child pornography in the coastal community of Canoa. They would be part of an international organization whose alleged leader Nelson M. had been arrested in Mexico a few weeks earlier. The latter Dutchman had also been to Ecuador, according to the news channel. He is an activist for the legalization of pedophilia if the minor agrees.

The ‘international pedophile association’ of the three Dutchmen is said to be the second most committed child pornography network using girls, boys or adolescents, according to the national police of Ecuador. “This network buys family members, buys the neighborhood through services and with money. They take the child to hotels with swimming pools and then the perverse action follows,” police chief Alaín Luna said at the press conference.

Corruption

According to news magazine Vistazo, Marthijn U. and Lesley L. try to avoid ‘justice’ with false accusations against the Ecuadorian system and to discredit the investigation. For example, during the first hearings L. spoke about corruption in the police and also in the legal profession. U. stated that he does not want to “pay for corruption” and does not want to lie. “He asked if they want to hear the truth or a show trial.”

The accused police investigation team said in a response that there is "an abundance" of evidence. The hearings will continue in early May, if the magazine.

Text continues below the photo.

In 2020, the police raided the then home of Marthijn U. in Hengelo, where material was found that led to his conviction. © Video still



Convicted

Marthijn U. was sentenced to six months in prison in the Netherlands in March last year for continuing the banned pedo association Martijn, an organization that was concerned with normalizing sex between children and adults. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded one year in prison. U. has never been convicted of child abuse so far.

Lesley L. was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison on April 26, 2022 in Rotterdam for producing child pornography.



