Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order it was so successful that Disney probably didn’t expect it. The title that was developed by Respawn, creators of Apex Legends, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, titanfall and its sequel, could have shown Electronic Arts and Disney that they are capable of taking this galactic franchise to a new level by creating a trilogy of the saga.

The director of the series Star Wars Jedi at Respawn he expressed interest in at least one more game being developed to complete the trilogy. It must be remembered that the second title, survivor It is located 5 years after the events of the original. Fallen Order where we met Cal Kestis, one of the last living Jedi Knights.

“I always had a vision of a trilogy. I was wondering: How can we take Cal and his crew to new places beyond what we saw in the first game? “We have a pretty good idea of ​​the location in time where the events of survivor are taking place, what is at stake and the tone the game will take on, the things Cal is up against and how the crew is going to become a big factor in all of this. We also have ideas of how we could go even further,” said Stig Asmussen, director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor In an interview.

The Respawn Entertainment representative also stated that they will most likely switch from using Unreal Engine 4 to version 5 to develop the third game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It was originally set to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 17, but the release was later pushed back to April 28, 2023.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Cal Kestis deserves his own series on Disney+, who’s with me? On the one hand, this content created for the gaming niche gives me a certain feeling of exclusivity. But, on the other hand, I think the world, the characters and the story of Star Wars Jedi is so good that I would like to share it with those who take what they see in movies and TV.