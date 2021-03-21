The leader accumulates contradictory statistics to be the first classified in the championship, among them not linking three consecutive victories at home or adding three hits without scoring in two consecutive days, a fact with which the championship began and that has currently made him add a point of the last six disputed.

The team led by Luis García Plaza began the league losing 1-0 to Rayo on the opening day and drawing 0-0 in Espanyol’s first outing. In the first two days the vermilion failed to score.

Shortly after, on days 6 and 7 the same circumstance occurred; After drawing 0-0 at the Mirandés field, the Balearic Islands did not go beyond the equalized 0-0 at home against Albacete.

And now, on matchdays 29 and 30, the data has been repeated against the two Asturian teams in the category: defeat 2-0 in Gijón and 0-0 against Oviedo in Palma, in the latter case facilitating the reduction of differences in the top of the table.

In fact, Mallorca is the least scorer of the three teams above, although also, and by far, the one that receives the fewest goals.

Customizing the scoring ability, it must be said that the first player to stand out as a striker, midfielder Dani Rodríguez, stalled at six goals and has not scored since last November. For his part, the flustered Abdón Prats has lost his aim and also links several days without seeing the goal.

In addition, the team’s top scorer, Amath, suffers a muscle injury that prevented him from playing against Oviedo and will foreseeably miss one or two more matches depending on his evolution.

Thus, the shortage of goalscorer has presented a candidacy in Mallorca and is creating problems for the Vermilion team in the last part of the season.