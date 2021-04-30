One punch man It is one of the most successful anime series and one that broke several of the rules established by shonen-type manga, even by action comics. Placing a hero who has reached the limit of his strength, he does not have to train more or surpass anyone because he is already the strongest in his universe. Much of its success was due to an incredible direction in the adaptation of the first season of the anime.

However, during the second season there was some discontent from the fandom over the change of direction, Shingo natsume I was no longer directing this anime and it showed in the artistic decisions they made. Much of his fans expected the completion of a third season or a new edition of the second, but this may not be close to happening. This director has confirmed that he is planning to make a new series entitled Sonny boy with Madhouse.

No new One Punch Man?

No we will not have new One punch man. However the own self Natsume he was disappointed for the direction the saga took for its second season. He comments: ‘I personally wanted to do it, but that was no longer up to me (…) I can’t do everything I wanted… I wanted the JC Staff to do more with One Punch Man’. So, even with the director’s intentions, now a third season with him is not possible.

As to Sonny boy, This anime will bring together 36 young people on a summer vacation, 3 of them will be transported to an alternate universe where they will receive special abilities. That’s right, the author of One punch man will join the animation studio Madhouse to perform a issekai Of summer. But, knowing him, there will be many surprises that this anime can bring us.



