Lto third season of Rent a girlfriend: Kanojo, Okarishimasu is coming to Crunchyroll in July 2023. It seems that the situation between Chizuru and Kazuya will finally be clarified and formalized a bit. However, a new girl could cause a bit of trouble or support the rapprochement between our leading couple.

Rent a girlfriend: Kanojo, Okarishimasu It is one of the most popular titles due to the theme and the real social repercussions that it shows, which are surprising, to say the least.

Another of the most important titles that is coming to Crunchyroll Horimiya: The Missing Pieces whose premiere will be in October 2023. horimiya It is one of the most tender romantic stories and it seems that they could show us the darker sides of the protagonists in the new installment. Let’s see a forever with nuances.

Crunchyroll will also bring Am I Actually the Strongest? and I Shall Survive Using Potions! both as deliveries October 2023.

However, by July 2023, we will have in the Crunchyroll catalog I’m in Love with the Villainess and The Great Cleric. Excellent news for subscribers to the streaming platform. Remember that there are currently simucasts for the spring 2023 season, among the titles are Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, My Home Hero, Skip and Loafer and more.

Source: Staple Entertainment

How much does a Crunchyroll subscription cost?

Plans:

Fan: 119 MXN per month

Mega Fan: 149 MXN per month

Annual Mega Fan: 1499 MXN

