













Third season of Dr. Stone will arrive at Crunchyroll with everything and dubbing

Dr. Stone: New World – Cast Voice Actors

The voice actors who will interpret Senku and his friends in Latin Spanish are the following:

Senku Ishigami, the protagonist, will be played by Alejandro Orozco

Source: TMS Entertainment

Ryusui will be in charge of the voice of Óscar Flores

Kohaku will be played by Alicia Barragán

Ukyo in the voice of Eduardo Garza

Taiju Oki played by Miguel Ángel Ruiz

Chrome will be played by José Luis Piedra

Gene Asagirl in the voice of Brandon Santini

Yuzuriha Ogawa with the tone of Jessica Angeles

You in the voice of Ricardo Bautista

Magma played by Ismael Verástegui

Nikki will be in charge of Gwendolyne Flores

Sho in the voice of Óscar Gómez

Ginro will be played by Francisco Vargas

Suika in the voice of Valeria Mejía

Alumi will be played by Ángela Villanueva

Turquoise performed by Saidé García

Kinro in the voice of Diego Estrada

Natri will be played by Alejandro Mayén

Jasper in the voice of Andrés García

Kaseki will be voiced by Óscar Rangel

the sleeve of Dr Stone is a work written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. So far it has a wide delivery consisting of three seasons plus special episodes: Dr Stone —with 24 chapters—, Stone Wars Eve of the Battle Special Feature -summary-, Stone Wars — Season 2 of the anime — 11 episodes —, Dr Stone: Ryusui —special episode—, and the third season titled Dr Stone: New World which is on the air

Where can I see Dr. Stone?

All seasons are available through Crunchyroll. The third installment will be divided into two parts and each one will consist of eleven chapters. So we will have 22 episodes.

