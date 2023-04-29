Dr. Stone: New World – Cast Voice Actors
The voice actors who will interpret Senku and his friends in Latin Spanish are the following:
- Senku Ishigami, the protagonist, will be played by Alejandro Orozco
- Ryusui will be in charge of the voice of Óscar Flores
- Kohaku will be played by Alicia Barragán
- Ukyo in the voice of Eduardo Garza
- Taiju Oki played by Miguel Ángel Ruiz
- Chrome will be played by José Luis Piedra
- Gene Asagirl in the voice of Brandon Santini
- Yuzuriha Ogawa with the tone of Jessica Angeles
- You in the voice of Ricardo Bautista
- Magma played by Ismael Verástegui
- Nikki will be in charge of Gwendolyne Flores
- Sho in the voice of Óscar Gómez
- Ginro will be played by Francisco Vargas
- Suika in the voice of Valeria Mejía
- Alumi will be played by Ángela Villanueva
- Turquoise performed by Saidé García
- Kinro in the voice of Diego Estrada
- Natri will be played by Alejandro Mayén
- Jasper in the voice of Andrés García
- Kaseki will be voiced by Óscar Rangel
the sleeve of Dr Stone is a work written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. So far it has a wide delivery consisting of three seasons plus special episodes: Dr Stone —with 24 chapters—, Stone Wars Eve of the Battle Special Feature -summary-, Stone Wars — Season 2 of the anime — 11 episodes —, Dr Stone: Ryusui —special episode—, and the third season titled Dr Stone: New World which is on the air
Where can I see Dr. Stone?
All seasons are available through Crunchyroll. The third installment will be divided into two parts and each one will consist of eleven chapters. So we will have 22 episodes.
