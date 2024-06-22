Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/22/2024 – 18:25

The LVMH group, which owns luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Möet et Chandon, and is controlled by Bernard Arnault, the third richest billionaire in the world, announced the majority stake in a famous French restaurant called Chez L’Ami Louis, founded in 1924 in Paris.

The announcement was made through a statement from the conglomerate. The text says the bistro will join LVMH’s Hospitality Excellence division. The division has developments such as Cheval Blanc Paris, a five-star hotel with 72 rooms that is also located in the French capital.

Forbes data indicates that Arnault has a fortune of US$194.2 billion, behind only Jeff Bezos (US$206.3 billion) and Elon Musk, the leader among billionaires in the world with US$213.1 billion of heritage.

“Parisian gem”

According to a CNN report about the purchase of the bistro, a person close to Arnault said the billionaire is passionate about preserving parts of Paris’ cultural “identity and expression.”

“LVMH will work to preserve the restaurant’s unique character and family identity and will continue to support its French savoir-faire and expertise,” the company statement said. The size of LVMH’s stake in the business was not disclosed.