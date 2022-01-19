Matches and results of Group 9, Third RFEF

Youth Torremolinos 1 – El Palo 0

Youth: lover; Miguel, Ismael, Lasly, Urbina, Dani (Caturla, 46′), Amaya, Castillo (Lavela, 79′), Gato (Oñate, 66′), Vergara (Javi López, 46′) and Ito (Alberto Castro, 46′ ).

The stick: Kellyan; Carlos León, Aranda, Mode, Iván López, Jon, Conejo, Aroca (Roberto Sierra, 68′), Darío, Víctor (Iván Olmo, 68′) and Pepe Capitán (Sergio Díaz, 77′).

Goal: 1-0 (46′): Javier López.

Referee: Díaz Lorente, Andalusian school. He expelled Rabbit (80′). Yellow to Castillo, Caturla, Lavela; and Mode.

Incidents: Municipal El Pozuelo. Before about 250 spectators.

The Youth of Torremolinos remains in the lead after beating El Palo by the minimum in a very even match. The first half was very intense and even, with few clear scoring chances. The clearest opportunity was for the paleños with a maximum penalty executed by Juan Aroca and stopped by Amador Zarco with a providential intervention. Just after the break, the newly incorporated Javi López scored the three points for Torremolinos. The visitors looked for the equalizer, but Toni Conejo’s red card expulsion made it impossible for Palo to remain close to promotion positions to the Second RFEF despite the defeat.

Marbella – Torreperogil (01/26/2022)

Huetor Tájar – Huetor Vega (01/26/2022)

Torre del Mar – Atlético Malagueño (01/26/2022)

Intergym Melilla – UDC Torredonjimeno (01/26/2022 at 3:30 p.m.)

Alhaurino – Almería B (01/26/2022 at 20:00)

Atlético Porcuna – San Pedro (01/26/2022 at 8:00 p.m.)

Motril – Real Jaén (01/26/2022 at 20:30)

Next day Group 9, Third RFEF

Torreperogil 1 – Intergym Melilla 0

Atletico Malagueno 1 vs Atletico Porcuna 3

Real Jaen 3 vs. Torre del Mar 1

San Pedro 0 vs Torremolinos Youth 1

Huetor Vega 1 – Alhaurino 2

Almeria B – Marbella (02/02/2022)

UDC Torredonjimeno – Alhaurin de la Torre (02/09/2022)

El Palo – Huétor Tájar (02/09/2022 at 20:00)