Match and result of the playoff final Group 8, Third RFEF

Mirandes B 1 – Atletico Tordesillas 2

Mirandes B: of Michael; Manrique, Durán, Sanchís, Adrián (Asier, 80′), Erik, Thompson (Guichard, 80′), Olguín, Fer Villar (Facu, 11′), Cherta, Ariel (Oscar, 75′).



Athletic Tordesillas: lantern; Jony (Diego Benito, 105′), Cachuli, Ivi (Cadaveira, 58′), Miguel, Héctor (Fede, 45′), Cami, Ayllón (Willian, 112′), Torres, Campos (Anderson, 80′), Villa (Abraham, 45′).



Goals: 1-0 (25′) Ariel. 1-1 (73′) Torres. 1-2 (107′) Ayllón.



Referee: William Garcia. He admonished Durán, Adrián, Manrique, Farolo; Camilo, Jony and Cachuli.



Incidents: The Grove.



Atlético Tordesillas will be the representative of the Leonese group in the final playoff to be promoted to Second RFEF after beating Mirandés B 1-2 in extra time in the territorial final. In the first half, Mirandés B would hit first. Despite an initial section with few dangerous chances by both teams, Ariel put the wild boars ahead with a great Vaseline in the 25th minute. After the goal, they continued in search of the second with occasions from Thompson or Fernando, but the scoreboard was not going to move any further in the first 45 minutes. After going through the changing rooms, Mirandés B saw Farolo and Jony prevent Manrique and Ariel from making it 2-0, respectively. After Jonathan Prado’s team could not widen the gap, Atlético Tordesillas tied through Torres in the 74th game. With the tables on the scoreboard we would reach extra time. Before, Miguel de la Fuente’s team could score the final 1-2, but Aritz De Miguel saved his team. And in extra time, Atlético Tordesillas finished off Mirandés B. It would be in the second half, at 107′, when the referee signaled a penalty and Ayllón converted it to the joy of the Tordesillanos in La Arboleda de Almazán.



Next day Group 8, Third RFEF

Atlético Tordesillas is the winner of the Group 8 playoff and is just one step away from promotion to the Second RFEF. To give it, they must beat the winner of the playoff of another group of the Third RFEF in a single match. The matches that will put into play nine promotion places that will be disputed by the 18 playoff winners of each group will take place on the weekend of May 21 and 22 and the pairings will be decided by draw.