Matches and results of Group 7, Third RFEF

Rayo Vallecano B 0 – Galapagar 0

Ray B: Quintela, Gimeno, Arratia, Manu Navarro, Rubén de Tomás (Marco 86′), Quivira (Héctor Peña 76′), Vere, Pablo (Asier 86′), Bolo, Jaime, Joselu (Ilies 58′).

Galapagar: Gonzalo, Guille, Pliego, Raúl, Flórez, Santa, Juan (Íñigo 80′), Mas, Kike Falcón (Gabi Pont 74′), Marcos Gil (Joan 86′), Héctor (Manu 86′).

Referee: Munoz Moreno. Yellow to Manu Navarro, Rubén de Tomás, Vere; Guille, Marcos Gil and Mas.

Incidents: Rayo Vallecano Foundation. About 200 spectators.

The disputed match in Vallecas was discreet since the goalkeepers were mere spectators due to the lack of opposing aim. Rubén de Tomás had the clearest chances for the red-and-red subsidiary, but his shots went off just touching the wood. On the Galapagos side, Héctor put the danger but he was also far from beating Quintela. It seems that both teams consider it good to stay in the middle of the table in this final stretch of the championship, since they are somewhat far from both the high positions and those committed to the classification.

Complutense Alcalá 2 – Parla 1

Complutense: Alberto, Saúl, Miguel, De la Cuerda, Romero, Alamancos (Sicilia 83′), Isra (Said 67′), Pancorbo, Tito, De Prada, Mario.

Talk: Sito, Alberto Moreno (Cata 56′), Batista, Naim (Pacheco 66′), Miguel Fuentes, Álvaro Santiago, Viáfara (Álex Aragón 56′), Alin (Rubi 82′), Peño (Rubén Torres 66′), Luis Romero Issac Mendes.

Goals: 1-0 (1′): Pancorbo. 1-1 (39′): Álvaro Santiago. 2-1 (42′): Tito.

Referee: Gay Vazquez. Yellow to Isra, De la Cuerda, De Prada; and Louis Romero. Red to visiting coach, José Luis Navarro (2, 86′).

Incidents: Fairgrounds. About 150 spectators.

Eighth victory of the season for Complutense Alcalá against a Parla team that has three defeats in the last four games. Thirty seconds into the match, Pancorbo put the Complutenses ahead from the front of the area. Álvaro Santiago managed to equalize in the final stretch of the first half but gave Tito time to return the local advantage with a shot almost without an angle that slipped like a breath into Sito’s goal. Parla loses integers and can end the day fully immersed in the relegation places.

Carabanchel – Alcorcón B (Sunday at 11:30)

Moscardó – Las Rozas (Sunday at 11:30)

Villaviciosa – Trival Valderas (Sunday at 12:00)

Alcalá – Fuenlabrada Promises (Sunday at 12:00)

Pozuelo – Getafe B (Sunday at 12:00)

Atlético de Madrid B – Torrejón (Sunday at 12:00)

Moratalaz – Ursaria (Sunday at 4:00 p.m.)

Paracuellos Antamira – Tres Cantos (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Villaverde (Rest)

Next day of Group 7, Third RFEF

Alcorcón B – Moscardó (Saturday at 4:00 p.m.)

Fuenlabrada Promises – Pozuelo (Sunday at 11:00)

Villaverde – Villaviciosa (Sunday at 11:30)

Trival Valderas – Moratalaz (Sunday at 11:30)

Parla – Alcalá (Sunday at 11:30)

Getafe B – Paracuellos Antamira (Sunday at 11:30)

Las Rozas – Atlético de Madrid B (Sunday at 12:00)

Tres Cantos – Rayo Vallecano B (Sunday at 12:00)

Galapagar – Carabanchel (Sunday at 4:30 p.m.)

Ursaria – Complutense (Sunday, no schedule)

Torrejon (Rest)