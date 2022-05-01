Matches and results of Group 7, Third RFEF

Atletico Madrid B 3 – Fuenlabrada Promises 1

At. Madrid B: Gomis, Camus, Marco Moreno (Rojas 46′), Lama, Joel Arumí, Alberto Moreno, Sergio Guerrero, Cala (Davo 57′), Miguélez (Soto 77′), Giuliano (Green 57′), Jordi (Teddy 77′) .

Fuenlabrada Promises: Róber, Jordán (Blanco 60′), Ivo, Yanike (Iván 60′), Kevin, De Loma (Valverde 60′), Merino, Guerrero, Cortázar, Moha (Koffi 67′, by Sopale 75′), Dago.

Goals: 0-1 (13′): Dago. 1-1 (35′): Jordi. 2-1 (66′): Miguélez, from a penalty. 3-1 (73′). Dave.

Referee: Carrascosa Vazquez. Yellow to Sergio Guerrero, Joel Arumí, Rojas; Guerrero, Cortázar, Dago, Blanco, Ivo and Sopale.

Incidents: Wanda Sports City. About 270 spectators.

Atlético de Madrid B ended the season winning as the champions. And he did it against Fuenlabrada Promesas who were fighting with Las Rozas for second place. Dago opened the account with a header at the far post. Jordi equalized before the break when Joel Arumí crossed and the Atletico striker didn’t fail against Roberto. Miguélez from the penalty spot, after Cortázar brought down the local player himself, put Atlético B ahead and Davo sentenced, anticipating the goalkeeper and the Fuenlabrada defense with his toe. Giuliano Simeone did not score, but ends the season as top scorer in Group 7 with 24 goals, ahead of Héctor from Galapagos (21) and Carbonell from Roceño (20). Those of Sebas Martínez will face the potter subsidiary in one of the semifinals for promotion.

Las Rozas 4 – Getafe B 0

The Roses: Álex Quesada, Iñaki (David Flores 57′), Lucas, Galiano (Amores 65′), Pablo Rojo, Carbonell (Tiri 76′), Palacios, Pérez, Alberto, Raúl, Miguel (Cuéllar 76′).

Getafe B: Nikolov, Álex, Álvaro López, Álex Revuelta, Algobia, Camacho (Totti 63′), Nico Conesa (Chinchu 56′), Koffi (John 56′, by Sabit 63′), Moi Parra, Diego (Rossi 63′), Quique .

Goals: 1-0 (11′): Carbonell. 2-0 (61′): Carbonell. 3-0 (69′): David Flores. 4-0 (86′): David Flores.

Referee: Parra Gonzalez. Yellow to Galiano; Camacho and Lorite. Red to the visitor Álvaro López (2, 44′).

Incidents: Navalcarbon. About 300 spectators.

He did not speculate with his options and with a resounding victory Las Rozas secures second place. Double by Carbonell, who reached twenty goals (none from penalties), first culminating before Nikolov a pass between the lines by Lucas and later unmarking himself and skilfully leaving his markers. David Flores also joined the party and with another personal double culminating two cons with surgical precision, he swept an inoperative azulón subsidiary, who was left in numerical inferiority on the brink of rest after the expulsion, by double yellow card, of Ávaro López. Those of Carlos Rodríguez will face each other with the Majariego subsidiary in the first round for promotion.

Alcorcon B 2 – Tres Cantos 0

Alcorcon B: Juampe, Íker Bachiller (Mejía 86′), Nacho García, Gallardo (Baladía 46′), César Gómez (Fabricio 66′), Rafa Diz (Fode 46′), Keita, Joao, Poveda, Jaime de Castro, Porcel (Molina 66 ‘).

Three songs: Paredes, Miguel, Fulgen (Movie 56′), Rubén Muñoz (Dani Martínez 67′), Bassim, Bravo, Nacho Barroso, Merchán (Saza 56′), Dani Barroso (Cerezo 56′), Gonzalo (Pardo 67′), Robles .

Goals: 1-0 (51′): Cesar Gomez. 2-0 (91′): Molina.

Referee: Count Clement. Yellow to Jaime de Castro, Íker Bachiller, Juampe, Poveda, the local coach, José Luis Sánchez Capdevila; Fulgen, Rubén Muñoz and the visiting coach, Chema Hidalgo. Red to local Keita (40′); and the visitor Miguel (90′).

Incidents: Annex Santo Domingo. About 200 spectators.

Tres Cantos could not win and consummated its descent from category. Alcorcón B avoided any type of speculation and, despite the fact that they had already secured fourth position, they competed against the needy Tricantino team. The red to Keita shortly before the break gave Chema Hidalgo’s men hope, although Parla was already winning. César Gómez gave the visiting illusions a blow when a good personal play culminated in the local goal. In the extension, and with the Tres Cantos overturned, Molina sent a missile against which Paredes could do little, certifying the Tricantine relegation to Preferential.

Paracuellos Antamira 3 – Villaverde 1

Neckguards: Diego, Higuera, Kevin, Álvaro, Facuendo, Álex, Cortés (Iván 76′), Javi Fer (Expósito 86′), Carlos Faya, Tijan (Losada 76′), Solomon.

Villaverde: Josete, Raba, Min, Javi, Parra, Corrales, More (Junior 71′), Durán, Lorite (Maqueda 71′), Helmer, Sopeña.

Goals: 1-0 (43′): Higuera. 1-1 (75′): Sopeña, from a penalty. 2-1 (79′): Alvaro. 3-1 (92′): Losada.

Referee: Vincent Juarez. Yellow to Kevin; and Raba.

Incidents: The olive. About 250 spectators.

Paracuellos Antamira’s delirium since they will be the ones who will finally play the promotion playoff. Higuera put the Majariego subsidiary ahead on the brink of half-time when he finished off a corner from Álvaro. In the second half, a penalty by handball transformed Sopeña and turned fifth place upside down. Manu Alcázar’s men overcame the nerves of the moment and although Josete insisted again and again on preventing another local goal, Álvaro scored the second local goal from a direct free kick and Losada in added time sentenced the local presence in the promotion phase.

Carabanchel 0 – Ursaria 3

Carabanchel: Adrián, Tapia, De la Cruz, Jaime, Juan Carlos, Nico (Aitor 70′), Goal (Adrián Martínez 70′), Abraham (Edu Río 55′), Roberto (Novero 85′), Viti, Álvaro.

Ursaria: Morales (Carlos 85′), Busto, Adrián, Arroyo, Borja (Héctor 85′), Miguel (Mario 77′), Jorge Sáez (Marti 55′), Juancho, Villalón, Escobar, Jacobo (Nacho 85′).

Goals: 0-1 (44′): Borgia. 0-2 (70′): Miguel. 0-3 (83′): Borgia.

Referee: Hidalgo Alejo. Yellow to Jaime, Roberto; and Juancho.

Incidents: Leaf. About 150 spectators.

Ursaria complied, but Paracuellos’ victory leaves them at the gates of the promotion phase, in sixth position. Borja Pascual opened the account by taking advantage of a Carabanchel defensive error and in heads-up with Adrián he did not fail. Already in the second half, Miguel widened his lead after a pass between Escobar’s lines and beat him without any problems against the local goalkeeper. For about five minutes Ursaria was in the promotion phase, which Álvaro took to put Paracuellos back on top after Villaverde’s draw. Meanwhile, Borja scored again with a nice Vaseline and sentenced. Joselu’s men waited for Villaverde to lend them a hand again in Majadahonda but the local sentence in La Oliva ended their illusions of a promotion for which they were one of the top candidates at the start of the championship.

Alcala 3 – Villaviciosa 2

Alcala: Aarón, Huelves, Murci (Santi 82′), José Ángel, De Pedro (Ángel 65′), Favio, Chato (Tanque 75′), Aitor (Adri 65′), Garci, Malote, Hervías (Jaime 75′).

Villaviciosa: Jacobo, Sergi, Rodri, Marco, Cris (Thaer 40′), Tomás, Santi (Moha 69′), Dante, Diego (Ibra 54′), Sosa (Kosty 46′), Álex (Álvaro 54′).

Goals: 1-0 (23′): Hervías. 2-0 (51′): Hervías. 2-1 (57′): Kosty. 2-2 (59′): Thaer. 3-2 (64′): Hervías.

Referee: Saenz de Buruaga Arias. Yellow to De Pedro, Monroy, José Ángel, Garci, Malote, the local coach, Jorge Martín de San Pablo; Tomas, Thaer and Alvaro.

Incidents: The Val. About 300 spectators.

The victory did not help Alcalá much since the rest of the results did not accompany them and they will finally remain in seventh position. On their 98th birthday, the Alcalá team took the lead with a double from Hervías, first from a pass from Malote and then from Garci. But the relegated Villaverde reacted and in just a couple of minutes they equalized the contest, when Dante resolved a goal inside the area, played a mess and later Álex placed the ball in Aarón’s squad. Hervías scored his brilliant hat-trick after a masterful assist from Malote and only the crossbars of Jaime Rojo and Garci prevented the victory from going much further.

Torrejon 1 – Galapagar 1

Rayo Vallecano B 1 – Trival Valderas 0

Ray B: Pantoja, Boigues, Gimeno, Íker Recio, Arratia, Rubén de Tomás (Manu Navarro 71′), Héctor (Aguirre 57′), Vere, Ilies (Diego Lorenzo 71′), Bolo, Diego Méndez (Jaime 87′).

Trival: Nando, Del Pino, Mario, Iván Leán, Fabre, Magán (Richi 76′), David López (Aner 76′), Kiko Zarza (Rubén Díaz 56′), Caro (Moha 56′), Kity (Fa 83′), Miguel Angel.

Goals: 1-0 (4′): Hector.

Referee: From Oses Bumedien. Yellow to Héctor, Diego Méndez, Aguirre, to the local substitute, Quivira; Mario, Magan and Aner.

Incidents: Rayo Vallecano Foundation. About 200 spectators.

The subsidiary of Rayo Vallecano won by the minimum to Trival and avoids the positions of possible drag to Preferred. Héctor scored the red-and-red victory goal when he took advantage of a measured pass from Vere and within the cross-shot area he overtook goalkeeper Nando. The trivalista team was able to tie shortly after Fabre but his long shot went wide to the right of Pantoja. The team led by David Galán is waiting for what happens in the Second RFEF, since it would be the first team to be relegated if a Madrid team falls from that category and the Madrid team does not ascend in the ‘playoff’.

Moscardó 0 – Parla 2

Moscardo: Adrián, Cortés, Rubén Darío, Provencio, Felipe, Blasco (Amaro 76′), Gallardo (Narek 63′), Rishi, Íker, Mario Alonso, Fuster (Hitoshi 76′).

Talk: Sito, Alberto Moreno (Luis Romero 68′), Juampe, Batista, Naim, Álex Aragón (Rubi 46′), Jiménez, Miguel Fuentes (Viafara 68′), Cañas, Álvaro Santiago (Peño 82′), Pacheco (Rubén Torres 76 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (29′): Pacheco. 0-2 (80′): Ruby.

Referee: Alin Nicolae Giurca. Yellow to Adrián; Naim and Miguel Fuentes.

Incidents: Roman Valero. About 300 spectators.

Parla saved direct relegation by beating the bottom team Moscardó, but will have to wait for the Madrid team to rise in the ‘playoff’ and for none of them to be relegated from the Second RFEF if they do not want to finish in Preferential. Half an hour into the match, Pacheco from outside the area after a rebound after a corner put the Parleños ahead, who were breathing calm when Rubi scored the second goal for the visitor with his left foot. From now on, two weeks of nerves, because the fate of Navarro’s men no longer depends on themselves.

Complutense Alcala 2 – Moratalaz 0

Complutense: Alberto (Paul 81′), Tito, Mario (Dani 75′), Miguel, Álvaro (Said 58′), Romero, De Prada (Sergio 75′), Saúl, Isra, Imanol (Sicily 75′).

Moratalaz: Elías, García, Pablo Sanz (Ken 54′), Mora, Rubén Ramiro, Adnan (Coperías 54′), Elvis, Carpin, Luismi, Juanchi (Felipe 62′), Fer Macías (Isma 62′).

Goals: 1-0 (18′): Romero. 2-0 (40′): Saul.

Referee: Claveria Garcia. Yellow to Álvaro, De la Rosa; Pablo Sanz, Felipe and Ken.

Incidents: Fairgrounds. About 125 spectators.

The Complutense of the Third Division bids farewell with victory and together with their rival today they will play next season in Preferential. In the first half, the team from Alcalá sentenced with Romero’s goal after a cross from the side and before the break, Saúl, with a shot from the top corner, surpassed Elías. The second half was left over and thus closed a weak season for Ernesto Gallardo’s men, while Jorge Vallejo’s men suffered from the multitude of postponed games and they had to barely recover without rest.

Pozuelo (Rest)

Last day Group 2, Third RFEF

The regular season ends this Sunday in the Madrid group. Atlético de Madrid B is already champion and goes directly to the Second RFEF. Las Rozas-Paracuellos Antamira and Alcorcón B-Fuenlabrada Promesas will be the semifinals of the promotion playoff that will be played next weekend, May 7 and 8. In the lower area, Moscardó, Carabanchel, Complutense, Villaviciosa, Moratalaz, Villaverde and Tres Cantos descend. Due to the possible drags from the Second RFEF, up to ten teams could go down to Regional Preferred: those already mentioned, in addition to Parla, Trival Valderas and, in the worst case scenario, Galapagar.