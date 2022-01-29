Matches and results of Group 6, Third RFEF

Hercules CF ‘B’ 0 – CD Roda 0

Hercules CF ‘B’: Ángel Marín, Olmedo, Pastor (Santiago, 57′), Jean Paul (Bendrao, 68′), Antón, Velázquez (Ufano, 89′), Tejada (Román, 57′), Poveda, Bernabéu, Lucas Marcelo and Secilla.

CD Roda: Rives, Ramos, Ortega, Borja Gómez, Meseguer, Álvaro Cruz (Gallego, 61′), Farisato (Cosme, 17′), Loza (Franco, 61′), Durán (Chavero, 74′), Cristian García and Hyoki ( Gabarri, 74′).

Referee: Gonzalez Peris. He admonished Anton, Santiago; Franco and Cosmo.

Incidents: Sports City of Alicante.

Distribution of points between the Alicante subsidiary and Club Deportivo Roda in a very even and balanced match where both had chances to win the game. Rives intervened so that the locals did not open the scoring in the first half and, already in the second half, the forces were even and both tried to take advantage of the spaces that were created. A goalless draw that allows the visitors to add points for the fifth consecutive game while Hercules climb positions in the classification table.

FC Jove Espanol San Vicente 2 – UD Benigànim 0

Young Spanish Saint Vincent: Macia, Pagan (Vallino, 57′), Ardevinez, Serrano, Romero, Tortosa (Ripoll, 84′), Luis Ortíz, Ángel Pérez (Romero, 69′), Banegas (Morgado, 69′), Pamies and Gomis.

Benigànim: Ribera, Marto, Jorge Ruíz, Villajos (Cano, 66′), Iván García (Bapodra, 84′), Zomeño, Esteve (Ros, 46′), Montes, Laurel, Blanco (Berenguer, 55′) and Salas (Damián , 55′).

goals: 1-0 (55′): Gomis, p. 2-0 (77′): Gomis, p.

Referee: Carrillo Garcia. He admonished Ros and Cano.

Incidents: San Vicente del Raspeig.

Hard-fought victory for FC Jove Español San Vicente against Unión Deportiva Benigànim in a match marked by controversial refereeing in the second half. And it is that equality was the dominant note during the first forty-five minutes until in the second act, Gomis converted the maximum penalty up to two times. Two penalties that greatly affected the visitors who could no longer, or knew how, to react.

CD Steel 2 – CF Chair 0

Steel: Bellmunt, Pablo Sánchez, José Álvarez, Javi García, Morón (Pardo, 75′), Pereira, Florez, Guillen, Morgado (Civera, 72′), David Ruíz and Juan Carlos (Saez, 81′).

Chair: Galvis, Juan Gómez, Guillen, Capsi, Siscar, José Vicente (Mahamadou, 61′), Germán (Hsiba, 78′), Bonillo, Sergio González (Carbonell, 61′), Murcia (Yang, 78′) and Duncan ( Kim, 61′).

goals: 1-0 (54′): Guillen, pp. 2-0 (58′): Morgado.

Referee: Pebble Colomer. He admonished Seaz; Capsi and Bonillo. Guillen was sent off (71′) for a double warning.

Incidents: El Fornas.

Victory for Club Deportivo Acero against Silla in a very even match where misfortune took its toll on the visiting team. The equality was broken at the beginning of the first half with a goal from Guillen in his own goal that raised the morale of the locals, who after four minutes had already extended their advantage to two goals thanks to Morgado. They knew how to take advantage of the situation and then, with the numerical superiority after the expulsion of Guillen, who played a game to forget, they maintained the advantage until the final whistle of the match.

CF Recambios Colón Catarroja – Callosa Deportiva (Sun 30, 11:30 a.m.)

Villarreal CF C – Athletic Club Torrellano (Sun 30, 12:00 p.m.)

Torrent CF – At. Saguntino (Sun 30, 12:00 p.m.)

CD Castellón B – Villajoyosa CF (Sun 30, 4:00 p.m.)

Orihuela CF – Atzeneta UE (Sun 30, 4:30 p.m.)

CD Olímpic – Elche CF ‘B’ (Sun 30, 5:00 p.m.)

Next day Group 6, Third RFEF

Elche Ilicitano – Jove Español San Vicente (Date to be confirmed)

Atzeneta – CD Olímpic (Sat 5, 4:00 p.m.)

UD Benigànim – Valencia ‘B’ (Sat 5, 4:30 p.m.)

At. Saguntino – CD Acero (Sat 5, 5:00 p.m.)

Athletic Club Torrellano – Torrent CF (Sun 6, 11:30 a.m.)

Chair FC – Hércules ‘B’ (Sun 6, 11:30 a.m.)

CD Roda – Recambios Colón Catarroja (Sun 6, 12:00 p.m.)

Villajoyosa – Orihuela (Sun 6, 4:30 p.m.)

Callosa Deportiva – CD Castellón ‘B’ (Sun 6, 5:00 p.m.)