Matches and results of Group 5, Third RFEF

L’Hospitalet 4 – Pobla de Mafumet 2

L’Hospitalet: allies; Parera, Cristian Gómez (Del Chicca, 83′), Joan Verdú (Canario, 87′), Joel Lasso, Sehou (Cristian Alfonso, 63′), Bandeh, Cristian Lobato (Jan López, 83′), Raúl Pérez (Diego, 83′), Ton Alcover and Sergio Juste.

Town of Mafumet: Dani Parra; Grifi, Iván, Querol (Lorca, 87′), Óscar Gómez (Jordi Avilés, 53′), Valverde (Dani García, 87′), Iván Amoedo (Dani Molina, 77′), Monti, Caro, Fidel and Quriós (Santi Guzman, 77′).

Goals: 1-0 (3′): Raúl Pérez. 2-0 (29′): Joel Lasso. 3-0 (55′): Joel Lasso. 3-1 (60′): Jordi Aviles. 4-1 (70′): Raúl Pérez. 5-2 (88′): Santi Guzmán.



Referee: Manrique Tomás, from the Lleida delegation. He admonished the locals Jan López, Sehou and Toni Alcover; and the visitor Iván Amoedo.

Incidents: Long Feixa. About 150 spectators.

Comfortable victory for the red-haired team against a rival that provided many facilities. Doublets by Raúl Pérez and Joel Lasso. L’Hospitalet got up early with the goal. Raúl Pérez opened the scoring with a lucky goal after a rebound. And before half an hour of play, Joel Lasso culminated a quick play of local counterattack to increase the income of the ribereños. After the break, Joel Lasso sentenced the duel with the third goal. Jordi Avilés reduced differences on the scoreboard. However, Raúl Pérez was in charge of burying all the dreams of Tarragona after an assist from Cristian Alfonso. There was still time for a second goal for Adolfo Baines’ men.

Olot – Vilafranca (Sunday, January 16 at 4:30 p.m.)

Peralada – San Cristóbal (Sunday, January 16 at 4:30 p.m.)

Vilassar de Mar – Figueres (Sunday, January 16 at 6:00 p.m.)

Sants – Manresa (Sunday, January 16 at 6:00 p.m.)

Granollers – FE Grama (Postponed)

Sant Andreu – Girona B (Postponed)

EE Guineueta – Ascó (Postponed)

Castelldefels (rest)

Next day of Group 5, Third RFEF

Vilafranca – Castelldefels (January 22)

Figueres – Olot (January 22)

Manresa – Vilassar de Mar (January 23)

Girona B – Sants (January 23)

Pobla de Mafumet – Sant Andreu (January 23)

San Cristobal – L’Hospitalet (January 23)

FE Grama – Peralada (January 23)

Ascó – Granollers (January 23)

EE Guineueta (rest)