Matches and results of Group 5, Third RFEF

FE Grama 0 – EE Guineueta CF 0

FE Grama: Daniel, Alan, Adrien, Oriol (Albert, 63 ‘), Álex, Fran Hernández, Roger Peris (Adrián, 63’), Roger García (Ángel, 78 ‘), Albert, Guillem (Carrasco, 78’) and Jacob (Rubén , 46 ‘).

EE Guineueta CF: Yan Carlos, Sergi Ayllón, Arnau, Sergi Grimau, Damián (Iker, 85 ‘), Ferran, Nil (Sergio González, 78’), Manel, Godbless (Max, 85 ‘), Abdellah (Marc, 89’) and Javi.

Referee: Miguel Edwar Gonzáles Moreno, Catalan school. He admonished Jacob; Ferran, Jordi and Iker.

Incidents: Nou Mpal de Santa Coloma before 300 spectators.

Goalless draw in Santa Coloma between two teams with very different dynamics. The hosts add their fourth consecutive game without losing thanks, in part, to their defensive strength, which has allowed them to concede just one goal in all of them. La Guineueta, for his part, seems that, once and for all, he leaves the tail of the table, cutting a streak that had made them fit three consecutive defeats and eight goals. Of course, Luis Gallego’s team had hardly any options in attack and continues to show that it is one notch below the others on the offensive side.

UE Castelldefels 0 – UE Olot 1

UE Castelldefels: Alejandro, Juanan (Cristian, 81 ‘), Joel Coch (Genís, 71’), Joan (Kevin, 81 ‘), Enrique (Javi Eslava, 46’), Francisco Fuentes, Sergi, Aitor, Carles, Francisco Orellana and Luis ( Manu, 60 ‘).

UE Olot: Albert, Carles, Ot (Enric, 79 ‘), Oriol, Albert, Eloi Amagat, Sergi Arranz (Moha, 88’), Éric Vilanova, Javi Ferrón (Zakaria, 79 ‘), Jordi Xumetra (Èric Callús, 66’) and David.

Goal: 0-1 (65 ‘) Jordi Xumetra.

Referee: Marcos Fernández Quintero, Catalan school. He admonished Francisco Orellana, Joel Coch and Francisco Fuentes.

Incidents: Els Canyars in front of 200 spectators.

Triumph -the fourth in a row- of the leader, who beat a rocky Castelldefels at home by the minimum. Jordi Xumetra could not have had a better debut on his return home. The striker from Girona was the author of the only goal in a match that was not particularly attractive. The good approach of the locals canceled the usual offensive projection of Olot, although the leader ended up being better in the details. It will be their turn to continue rowing the yellow team, which does not detach from the lower zone.

FC Girona ‘B’ 2 – CE L’Hospitalet 1

FC Girona ‘B’: Jonatan, Éric, Nil, Suleiman, Pau Víctor (Jordi, 78 ‘), Richmon (Dawda, 60’), Marc Faja, Marc Fuentes, Gabriel, Joel (Mateo, 78 ‘) and Unai (Adrià, 70’).

CE L’Hospitalet: Adrià Aliaga, Adrià Parera, Cristian Gómez (Manu, 78 ‘), Joan Verdú, Joel, Juanan Gallego (Gerard, 69’), Cristian Lobato, Raúl (Cristian Alfonso, 78 ‘), Sergi, Antoni and Diego (Abodlai, 61 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (48 ‘) Eric. 2-0 (74 ‘) Dawda. 2-1 (82 ‘) Joan Verdú.

Referee: Josep Ollé Llado, Catalan school. He admonished Nil, Jonatan; Cristian Lobato, Antoni and Joel.

Incidents: Riudarenes before 400 spectators.

The Girona subsidiary did not fail, which follows in the footsteps of Olot in the race for the title and direct promotion to the 2nd RFEF. Positions from which the Barcelona club is moving away, already seven units away from the leaders. The youngsters from Riudarenes had a very serious game against L’Hospitalet that also had its options, although it could not have the control that it usually exercises in its meetings. Eric’s goal at the beginning of the second half did a lot of damage to the visitors, who tried to overturn and conceded the 2-0, much more decisive. The good Joan Verdú, who opens with those of the strip, cut distances.

CE Manresa 4 – UE Sant Andreu 0

CE Manresa: Óscar, Puigoriol, Pau Darbra (Arnau, 83 ‘), Marc (Lluc, 83’), Noah Baffoe (Pablo, 83 ‘), Oriol (Biel, 74’), Javi López (Víctor, 67 ‘), Biel, Salva Torreño, Moha and David.

UE Sant Andreu: Mauro, Joan Noguera, Éric López (Aparicio, 63 ‘), Germán Fassani, Carreón, Marc Domenech, Adrián Expósito (Adrián Gimeno, 73’), Santino, Sergio, Marc García and Pau Morer.

Goals: 1-0 (5 ‘) Marc García, in his own goal. 2-0 (53 ‘) Noah Baffoe. 3-0 (58 ‘) Javi López. 4-0 (77 ‘) Biel.

Referee: Xavier Alins Rodríguez, Catalan school. He admonished Moha, Puigoriol, Óscar, Biel; Adrián Gimeno.

Incidents: Mpal del Congost before 300 spectators.

A home mark for a Manresa who was not offering a good performance at an offensive level this season. Those of the Congost brought out the defensive deficiencies of Sant Andreu, especially in the second half. Marc García’s early own goal left Narcís Sala’s men very touched and, although they tried during the first half, goals from Noah Baffoe and Javi López left them KO. Sant Andreu, who has not tied his presence in the playoff at all, continues without starting.

UE Figueres – UE Sants (Sunday 9, 4:30 p.m.)

CF Pobla Mafumet – CF Peralada (Sunday 9, 6:00 p.m.)

FC Vilafranca – UE Vilassar de Mar (Postponed)

Meeting postponed due to covid positives in the local area. No new confirmed date.

CP San Cristobal – EC Granollers (Postponed)

Meeting postponed due to covid positives in the visiting group. No new confirmed date.

FC Asco (Rest)

Next round of Group 5, Third RFEF

EC Granollers – FE Grama (01/16 at 12.00)

CE L’Hospitalet – Pobla Mafumet CF (01/16 at 12.00)

UE Sant Andreu – FC Girona ‘B’ (01/16 at 12.30pm)

EE Guineueta CF – FC Asco (01/16 at 12.30pm)

CF Peralada – CP San Cristóbal (01/16 at 4.30 p.m.)

UE Olot – FC Vilafranca (01/16 at 4.30pm)

UE Vilassar de Mar – UE Figueres (01/16 at 6:00 p.m.)

UE Sants – CE Manresa (01/16 at 7:00 p.m.)

UE Castelldefels (Rest)