Matches and results of Group 5, Third RFEF

Vilafranca FC 1 – UE Sants 2

Vilafranca FC: Casamayor, Massot, Pluvins (Romo, 46 ​​’), Pasquina (Cano, 62′), Escofet (Collado, 46 ​​’), Bioque, Cortina, Bernard (Fontanils, 89′), Eric Via (Arjona, 69 ‘), Pol Via and Acedo.

EU Sants: Llasera, Takemoto, Cura (Prado, 60 ‘), Carmona (Nicolas, 69’), Goalkeeper, Raúl Martínez, Torres, Salamanca, Badia, Laborde (Sancho, 82 ‘) and Julián.

Goals: 0-1 (10 ‘): Torres. 0-2 (35 ‘): Laborde. 1-2 (76’): Pol Via.

Referee: Ramírez Plaza (Colegio del Vallès Occidental). He admonished Mestre, Pasquina, Collado, Bioque, Acedo; Cura, Prado and Llasera.



Incidents: ZEM Vilafranca del Penedés.

A hard-won victory for Unión Esportiva Sants in one of the most complicated courses in the category to see the year off. Two goals in the first half, first by Guillermo Torres and after Xavi Laborde, put an advantage that the locals did not know how to reduce until the final stretch of the game when Pol Via closed the gap but, still the arreón of Vilafranca at the end, there was no time for more and the three points traveled to the center of Barcelona.

CE Manresa 1 – L’Hospitalet 1

Castellfels UE – Vilassar Mar UE (Thursday 23, 20: 00h)

Figueres UE – Sant Andreu UE (Thursday 23, 20: 00h)

Girona FC B – Peralada cF (Friday 24, 12: 00h)

Fundació Esportiva Grama – Ascó FC (Sunday 2nd, 11:45 am)

Pobla Mafumet – Granollers EC (Sunday 2, 12: 00h)

San Cristobal CP – Escola Esportiva Guineueta CF (Sunday 2, 5:00 p.m.)

UE Olot (Rest)

Next round of Group 5, Third RFEF

FC Vilafranca – Vilassar MAR (Saturday 8, 5:00 p.m.)

Fundació Esportiva Grama – Escola Esportiva Guineueta CF (Sunday 9, 11:45 am)

Castelldefels UE – Olot UE (Sunday 9, 12: 00h)

Girona FC B – L’Hospitalet (Sunday 9, 12: 00h)

Manresa CE – Sant Andreu UE (Sunday 9, 12: 00h)

San Cristobal CP – Granollers CF (Sunday 9, 12: 00h)

Figueres UE – Sants UE (Sunday 9, 4:30 p.m.)