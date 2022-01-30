Matches and results of Group 5, Third RFEF

Granollers 1 – EE Guineueta 0

Granollers: Manuel; Oumar, Víctor, Albert (Ayub, 61′), Roger (Adrià, 61′), Carlos, Hamza (Alejandro Ariel, 80′), Rubén, Isaac (Juan Pablo, 69′), Julián, Gerard.

EE Guineueta: Yan Carlos; Sergi Ayllon (Marc, 46′), Sergi Grimau (Max, 46′), Sergio, Nil (Buba, 64′), Manel, Godbless (Oscar, 81′), Sergio González, Abdellah (José Luis, 53′), Christian, Xavier

Goals: 1-0 (31′) Isaac.

Referee: Anthony Ramirez. He admonished Roger, Carlos, Juan Pablo; Cristian, Javier, Sergi Ayllon, Marc Granero (2A, 75′), Manel, Max. He expelled Damián with a direct red card (42′).

Incidents: Municipal

Granollers wins at home against Guineueta in a game marked by the two expulsions suffered by the visiting team. Damián saw a direct red card in the 42nd minute and forced his team to face a 1-0 deficit with one man less. Already in the second half, Marc Granero, who had entered the break, saw two yellow cards in just five minutes.

L’Hospitalet 0 – FE Grama 1

L’Hospitalet: Adria; Joan, José Antonio, Joel, Sehou (Cristian, 75′), Abodlai (Adriá, 83′), Juan Antonio (Miquel, 70′), Cristian, Antoni, Sergio, Diego.

FE Grass: Daniel; Rubén, Alan, Asrien, Oriol, Francisco José, Roger Peris (Ángel, 86′), Roger García (Lucas, 76′), Javier (Alex, 46′), Guillem, Omar.

Goals: 0-1 (60′) Adrian Charles.

Referee: Alex Gomez. He admonished Roger, Francisco José and Rubén. He expelled Miquel with a direct red card (89′).

Incidents: Municipal.

FE Grama continues with its good dynamics and adds its fifth consecutive game without losing against L’Hospitalet, which loses a very good opportunity to open a gap with the sixth classified in its fight for the promotion playoff. Adrien Charles scored the winning goal for the visitors at game time and took Cristian García’s team out of the game, who ended up receiving Miquel’s expulsion in the last minute of the game. La Grama is still sweet despite not playing for three days due to the postponement of their last two games.

Castelldefels 1 – Figueres 0

Castelldefels: Alexander; Joan, Francisco (Enrique, 68′), Sergi (Alejandro, 86′), Jonathan (Kevin, 86′), Aitor (Genís, 73′), Cristian, Carles (Joel, 73′), Francisco Orellana, Javier, Manuel .

Figueres: James; Pol (Pere, 46′), Gerard, Jorge José (Domingo, 68′), Zakaria, Joel (Iván, 61′), Daniel, Marc, Toni, Alhaji, Pau.

Goals: 1-0 (62′) Manuel.

Referee: Gerard Rios. He reprimanded Joan, Carles. Jorge José, Marc and Toni.

Incidents: Municipal Els Canyars.

Castelldefels wins at Els Canyars against a Figueres that could get into trouble. The visiting team received Manuel’s goal in the 62nd minute, adding their fourth loss in the last five games and losing the opportunity to catch their breath regarding relegation. Castelldefels, for its part, won its second consecutive game and moved away from the lower zone.

Sant Andreu 0 – San Cristobal 0

Saint Andrew: Mauro; Daniel, Joan, German, Jorge, Marc (Víctor, 62′), Adrián, Sergio (Franco, 73′), Xavier, Pau (Alberto, 89′), Mohammad (José Antonio, 62′).

San Cristobal: Arnau; David López, Max, Sergi, Sergio, David Toro (Aejandro, 76′), Mario Cantí (Ashot, 76′) (Ousman, 89′), Mario Domingo, Ion, Lansana Tom, Oscar.

Referee: Marc Pujol. He admonished Mohammad, Víctor, Pau; Sergio and David.

Incidents: Narcis Room.

Tables in the Narcís Room between Sant Andreu and San Cristóbal. The duel, which promised to be exciting due to the fight between both teams to get a playoff spot, ended without the score moving. A tie that tastes better to the visitors, who came from losing in the previous day. Sant Andreu is left with 30 points, one behind San Cristóbal.

Peralada 2 – Ascó 1

Pearly: David; Eloi (Youssef, 54′), Sergio, Pol, Marc (Biel, 89′), Pau, Adrià, Alan, Llorenç (Raúl, 89′), Guillem, Sergi (Lluis, 54′).

Disgust: Alexander; Eric, Eric Emmanuel, Nil, Aleix, Marc (Sergio, 71′), Albert, Josep, Gerard (Baaqi, 87′), Maximiliano, Adrián (Alberto, 58′).

Goals: 0-1 (75′) Josep Ramón. 1-1 (81′) Alan. 2-1 (86′) Luis.

Referee: Edward Miguel Gonzales. He admonished Marc; Eric Emmanuel, Albert (2A, 83′) and Maximiliano.

Incidents: Municipal.

Peralada wins in chaos against Ascó by 2-1. Everything came in the final minutes, the goals, the comeback and the expulsion. In minute 75, Ascó took the lead through Josep Ramón. But far from being a blow to Peralada, the local team equalized just five minutes later and, in the 86th minute, the comeback was completed thanks to Lluís’ final goal. Earlier, in minute 83, visiting Albert was sent off.

Olot 1 – Manresa 1

Olot: Albert; Carles, Ot, Oriol, Eloi, Sergi, Eric Vilanova (Guillem, 78′), Ferran (David, 62′), Javier (Kilian, 62′), Jordi, Èric Callís (Aimar, 78′).

Manchester: Oscar; Oriol, Gerard, Mohamed, Antonio, Pau (Lluc, 81′) (Víctor, 88′), Noah, Marcos (Nil, 64′), Javier, Biel, Salvador.

Goals: 1-0 (24′) Sergio. 1-1 (69′) Javier.

Referee: Jose Antonio Fernandez. He admonished Ot, Ferran, Jordi; Gerard, Mohamed, Pau, Javier, Nil and Salvador.

Incidents: Municipal.

Manresa is still sweet. Add your sixteenth consecutive day without losing. This time in the leader’s field, in the outstanding duel of the day against an Olot that took the lead in the 24th minute of the first half, but was tied in the 69th minute with Javier’s goal. Both lead the standings, Olot as the leader with one game less, one point behind Manresa.

Vilassar de Mar 1 – Girona B 0

Vilassar de Mar: Andrew; Antonio (Fernando, 75′), Ángel (Axel, 75′), Granero, Eric (Alejandro, 89′), Soufiane (Ali, 60′), Joel (Daniel, 89′), Josep Maria, Alberto, Gonpi, Hicham .

Girona B: Jonathan; Eric, Suleiman (Sergi, 82′), Alex, Pau, Sarkodie, Marc (Adrià, 82′), Mateo (Unai, 65′), Biel, Joel, Kemo (Dawda, 54′).

Goals: 1-0 (48′) Antonio.

Referee: Bernat Mas. He admonished Ángel, Soufiane, Eric; Kemo, Alex and Joel.

Incidents: Xevi Ramon.

Girona B was defeated seven days later at the expense of a Vilassar de Mar team that knew how to endure the result after Antonio’s goal a few minutes after the restart, and was even able to score the second moment later. The victory allows the visitors to open a gap with relegation.

Sants 1 – Pobla de Mafumet 0

Saints: Oriole; Adrià (Pau, 83′), Shota, Carlos, Raúl (David, 83′), Guillermo, Iván García (Xavier, 60′), Gonzalo (Nicolás, 69′), Iván Julián, Marc, Zaid (Alberto, 69′ ).

Town of Mafumet: Cease; Iván De La Peña, Albert Alavedra, Albert Querol, Oscar (Daniel, 69′), Marc, Iván Amoedo (Sergi, 78′), Boaz, Álvaro (Molina, 78′), Fidel (Oscar, 69′), Joaquín ( Ferdinand, 55′).

Goals: 1-0 (28′) Gonzalo.

Referee: Sergio Manuel Rimbau. He admonished Iván, Nicolás, Marc, Pau; Fidel, Ivan and Fernando.

Incidents: Energy Camp.

Sants comes out of relegation thanks to the victory against Pobla de Mafumet in an even match. Gonzalo unbalanced the balance with his solitary goal half an hour into the game. After 1-0, it is the visiting team that enters the red positions of the table, accumulating three consecutive defeats.

Vilafranca (Rest)

Next day of Group 5, Third RFEF

Ascó – L’Hospitalet (5/2 at 5:00 p.m.)

FE Grama – Sant Andreu (6/2 at 11:45 a.m.)

Manresa – Castelldefels (6/2 at 12:00)

Pobla de Mafumet – Vilassar de Mar (6/2 at 12:00 p.m.)

San Cristobal – Sants (6/2 at 12:00)

Girona B – Olot (6/2 at 12:30 p.m.)

EE Guineueta – Peralada (6/2 at 12:30 p.m.)

Figueres – Vilafranca (6/2 at 4:30 p.m.)