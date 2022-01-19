Matches and results of Group 4, Third RFEF

Deportivo Alaves B 1 – San Ignacio CD 2

Deportivo Alaves B: Adrián Rodríguez, Imanol Baz (Keller, 76´), Illescas (Otu, 89´), Gagua (A. Godoy, 46´), Alberto Gutiérrez (Mendes, 64´), Rebbach, Abqar, Marc Tenas, Julio Rafael, Ropero (Castle, 64´) and Tirlea.

Saint Ignatius: Marcos Ortega, Vallribera, Perea, Manel Martínez, Mario Sánchez, Vallejo (U. Álvarez, 61´), Ortega, Mario Fernández (Ake, 61´), Serura, Diallo (Herrera, 72´), Mano (Sannadi, 66 ´) and Jelbat (Stop, 66´).

goals: 1-0 (52´): Rebbach. 1-1 (81´): Stop. 1-2 (89´): Tirlea, pp.

Referee: Gómez Pérez (Basque College). Yellow cards to Abqar; Mario Sanchez and Sannadi.

Incidents: Jose Luis Companion.

Bad luck was baited with Deportivo Alavés ´B´ in a very even and disputed match that ended up opting for Club Deportivo San Ignacio (1-2) in an agonizing final that unfairly punished Miniglorias. And it is that the visiting team took the victory in the Alava derby, thanks to a final stretch where they turned the score around through an unfortunate own goal that Tirlea ended up scoring in the last breath of the match, and placed in third position, with 37 points, just seven points behind his rival Babazorro. Toni Seligrat’s men, with this tough defeat, could lose the lead again, and even put land in the middle with their rival for promotion, if Club Portugalete beats Sociedad Deportiva Leioa this afternoon in Florida.

Aurrera de Ondarroa CD – Tolosa Football Club (7:30 p.m.)

Portugalete C – SD Leioa (7:30 p.m.)

Beti Gazte KJKE – Urduliz FT (7:30 p.m.)

Basconia CD – Anaitasuna CD (7:30 p.m.)

Lagun Onak CD – Vitoria CD (7:30 p.m.)

Santutxu FC – Pasaia Kirol Elkartea (7:30 p.m.)

Beasain SD – Uritarra KT (7:30 p.m.)

Cultural Sports Durango – Barakaldo CF (7:45 p.m.)

Deusto SD – Amurrio Club (8:15 p.m.)

Next day Group 4, Third RFEF

Pasaia KE – SD Beasain (Sat 22, 4:30 p.m.)

Tolosa CF – Club Portugalete (Sat 22, 4:30 p.m.)

Amurrio Club – Santutxu FC (Sat 22, 11:30 a.m.)

San Ignacio CD – Aurrera de Ondarroa CD (Sun 23, 12:00 p.m.)

CD Anaitasuna – Cultural Deportiva Durango (Sun 23, 4:30 p.m.)

SD Leioa – Beti Gazte KJKE (Sun 23, 5:00 p.m.)

Barakaldo CF – Lagun Onak CD (Sun 23, 5:00 p.m.)

Uritarra KT – Deportivo Alavés B (Sun 23, 5:30 p.m.)

Vitoria CD – Deusto SD (Sun 23, 6:00 p.m.)