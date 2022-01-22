Matches and results of Group 4, Third RFEF

Pasaia KE 1 – SD Beasain 0

Pasaia KE: Unai Vea, Olaizola, Aranburu (San Martín, 53′), Alberdi, Urrutia (Saenz, 63′), Fraile, Tellechea, Urain (Quintanilla, 78′), Aimar González (Santos, 78′), Mikel Rodríguez and Merino (Sukia, 63′).

SD Beasain: Gelbentzu, Balerdi, Arzamendi, Echaveguren (Lafuente, 86′), Etxeberria (Eizagirre, 65′), Ituarte, Pita, Eizmendi, Aranguren, Cristian Sanz (Aizpurua, 53′) and Sansinenea.

Goal: 1-0 (8′): Urin.

Referee: Anduaga Sánchez (Basque College). He admonished Alberdi, Urrutia, Tellechea, Aranburu; Eizmendi, Cristian Sanz, Arzamendi, Echaveguren and Sansinenea. He sent off Fraile (89′) for a double warning.

Incidents: Jesus Mari Zamora.

A hard-fought local victory for Pasaia KE against Sociedad Deportiva Beasain. A solitary and early goal by Imanol Urain, eight minutes into the game, allowed the locals to take the lead. However, it was not easy to maintain the lead but Paiasa’s solid and secure defense prevented the visitors from reaping the fruits of their visit to Jesús Marí Zamora.

Tolosa CF 0 – Club Portugalete 3

Toulouse CF: Iraola, Ceberio (Begiristain, 66′), Irazu, Delpuerto, Marcos (Cipitria, 66′), Castrillo (Quinquilla, 46′), Gastesi, Belaunzaran (A. Gómez, 46′), Etxandi (Garmendia, 66′) , Sergio Gonzalez and Antomas.

Club Portugalete: Ibon González, Calle, Santamaría (Salvador, 69′), Gandara, Iriondo (Aitzol, 76′), Garmendia (Naveira, 61′), Jimeno, Urkiza, Ibon González, Dani López (Colinas, 76′), Echaniz and Sergio Garcia (Ajuriagoikoa, 69′).

goals: 0-1 (15′): Sergio Garcia. 0-2 (43′): Sergio Garcia. 0-3 (63′): Dani López.

Referee: Díaz Mendez (Basque College). He admonished Irazu, Ceberio, Garmendia; Sergio Garcia and Street. He sent off Sergio González (30′) for a double warning.



Incidents: Berazubi.

Club Portugalete, even with a game postponed, will sleep provisionally leader after solvently beating Tolosa at home in a game marked by the local expulsion half an hour into the game. A much better visiting first half allowed, thanks to Sergio García who scored a brace, to direct a victory that Dani López, already halfway through the second half, closed with the third and final goal that certified the three points for Portugalete after the stumble from last week. For its part, Tolosa is still bottom.

Amurrio Club 1 – Santutxu FC 2

Amurrio Club: Maturana, Hidalgo, Sannadi, Julen Rodríguez (De Yrazu, 85′), Bergara (Zannouti, 56′), Beñat León, Borja López, Olazabal, Arruabarrena (Marco, 70′), Peciña and Artetxe (Barbero, 46′) .

Santutxu HR: Lozano, Casado (Erreguerena, 46′), Orbegozo, Andoni Rodríguez, Fano (Cubero, 75′), Txakartegi (Ibarra, 64′), Aguero, Munilla, Goffard (Vera, 87′), Mikel González and Egileor.

goals: 0-1 (3′): Txakartegi. 0-2 (44′): Goffard. 1-2 (75′): Benat Leon.

Referee: Martín Ramos (Basque College). He admonished Bergara, Borja López, Beñat León, Peciña; Casado, Munilla, Lozano, Egileor and Andoni Rodríguez.

Incidents: Baste.

Santutxu’s hard-fought win away from home thanks to a great first half by the visitors. They went ahead very quickly, thanks to Txakartegi, and widened the gap, through Goffard, before the break to have victory on track. However, the locals reacted and, with a quarter of an hour to go, Beñat León scored goal number 600 in the Third Division for Amurrio, reducing the gap but it was not enough to tie the game and score points.

San Ignacio CD – Aurrera de Ondarroa CD (Sun 23, 12:00 p.m.)

CD Anaitasuna – Cultural Deportiva Durango (Sun 23, 4:30 p.m.)

SD Leioa – Beti Gazte KJKE (Sun 23, 5:00 p.m.)

Barakaldo CF – Lagun Onak CD (Sun 23, 5:00 p.m.)

Uritarra KT – Deportivo Alavés B (Sun 23, 5:30 p.m.)

Vitoria CD – Deusto SD (Sun 23, 6:00 p.m.)

Next day Group 4, Third RFEF (01/30/2022)

Deportivo Alaves ‘B’ – Pasaia KE

Anaitasuna CD – Barakldo CF

Portugalete C – San Ignacio CD

Beti Gazte KJKE – Tolosa CF

Beasain SD – Amurrio Club

Cultural Sports Durango – Urduliz FT

Aurrera de Ondarroa – Uritarra KT

Deusto SD – Lagun Onak CD

Santutxu FC – Vitoria CD

Basconia CD – Leioa SD