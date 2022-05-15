Match and result of the playoff final Group 4, Third RFEF

SD Beasain 2 – Club Portugalete 1

SD Beasain: Martin Artetxe; Arzamendi, Eguren, Etxabeguren, Claver (Eizmendi, 82′), Ituarte, Lorea, Pita (Eizagirre, 72′), Aranguren (Aizpurua, 57′), Sanz and Sansinenea.

Club Portugalete: Ibon Gonzalez; Calle, Iker Salvador (Ajuriagoikoa, 65′), Santamaría, Iriondo, Ortega, Morcillo (Gandara, 87′), Dani López, Naveira (Urkiza, 59′), Etxaniz and Sergio García (Cuberia, 87′).

Goals: 1-0 (18′): Sanz. 1-1 (37′): Street. 2-1 (89′): Aizpurua.

Referee: Urizar Diaz. Yellow cards to Eguren, Aizpurua; Black pudding, Lopez and Echaniz.

Incidents: Oria.

SD Beasain will be the Basque representative in the final fight for promotion to the Second RFEF after an agonizing defeat of Club Portugalete with a goal from Sanz with only one minute remaining in regulation time. On a sunny morning and in a festive atmosphere with a large presence of fans in the stands, the two teams gave the respectable a beautiful match that was closely contested at all times, which was resolved at the horn when Sanz picked up a divided ball on the dividing line of the pitch game, he skillfully led it to the vicinity of the area and after a nice wall he resolved with a cross and bitten shot that entered the net attached to the post not without some uncertainty and to the delirium of his fans.

Next day Group 4, Third RFEF

SD Beasain advance to the final round, which will be played against the winner of the playoff from another autonomous community in the town of Las Rozas de Madrid next weekend. The draw for the clashes will be this Monday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m.