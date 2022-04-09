Matches and results of Group 3, Third RFEF

Escobedo 3 – Naval 1

Escobedo: Robert; David, Fermín, Fernando, Mario (Valentín, 53′), Álvaro (Gonzalo, 44′), Brayan, Laro, Samuel, Ignacio (Manuel, 85′), Izam.



Naval: Nauzet (Oscar, 61′); Luis, José Manuel, David (Jorge, 29′), Germán, José Miguel (Manuel, 58′), Moisés, Guillermo, Diego José, Diego, José Antonio.



Goals: 0-1 (38′) Diego. 1-1 (46′) Ignacio. 2-1 (51′) José Miguel, own goal. 3-1 (89′) Manuel.



Referee: Alberto Barcena. He admonished Mario, Fernando; George and Ignatius.



Incidents: Escobedo.



Escobedo continues to put pressure on Gimnástica de Torrelavega with two games remaining in the season. The locals won 3-1 against Naval, thanks to goals from Diego, José Miguel’s own goal and Manuel. Ignacio scored the goal for Naval that equalized after the restart, but ended up losing and adding his second consecutive defeat. You will have to reverse the bad dynamics if you do not want to fall out of the promotion promotion zone.

Atletico Albericia 3 – Seven Villas 1

Atletico Albericia: Frames; Julian (Borja, 63′), Adrián, Matías (Mario, 72′), Javier, Jonathan, Javier González (Ángel, 67′), Diego, Pablo, Alejandro, Álvaro.



Seven Towns: Alvaro; Carlos (Jorge, 74′), Diego (Antonio, 74′), Asier (Ramiro, 54′), Manuel (Adrián, 54′), Rubén, Christian, Rafael, Adrián, Víctor (Ousmane, 54′), Jairo.



Goals: 1-0 (32′) Julian Steven. 2-0 (44′) Álvaro Miguel. 3-0 (58′) Matias. 3-1 (89′) Ruben.



Referee: Victor of the Rivers. He admonished Borja; Charles and Diego. He expelled Diego (61′)



Incidents: Juan Hormaechea.



Victory for Atlético Albericia at the Juan Hormaechea after a serious and hard-fought match by the locals, who went ahead thanks to a goal from Julian Steven. Before the end of the first half, Álvaro Miguel widened the gap. Already in the second half, Diego would be left with one less after seeing the direct red card. Before, Matías had scored the 3-0 that seemed the sentence. Despite playing with one more for half an hour, Siete Villas did not manage to close the gap until the 89th minute.

Torina 3 – Castro 1

Turin: Alvaro; Manuel López, Jorge Alvargonzález, Manuel Diego (Christopher, 63′), David Arturo, Carlos, Jairo, Diego (Adrián, 81′), Pablo, Jorge Fernández, Aarón (Javier, 69′)



Castro: Endika; Ander Barreras (Ekaitz, 45′), Borja (Gabriel, 68′), Daniel (Cristiano, 45′), Aitor (Javier, 53′), Ander Colina, Iker Iglesias, Imanol (Ander Ayarza, 48′), Ander García , Iker Lopez, Jorge.



Goals: 1-0 (12′) Manuel. 2-0 (34′) Carlos. 3-0 (85′) Carlos. 3-1 (89′) Ekaitz.



Referee: Pablo Losada. He admonished Paul, Aaron; Ander Garcia and Iker.



Incidents: Barcena.



Torina remains firm on its way to stay in the noble zone of the table after chaining four days without losing. The match was very complicated for Castro already in the first half, with 2-0 against. In the final minutes of the game, Torina would sentence despite the fact that Ekaitz scored the goal of honor in the 89th minute.

Gimástica de Torrelavega 0 – Guarnizo 0

Gymnastics of Torrelavega: Ivan; Borja, Luis Alberto, Héctor (Daniel, 89′), Alex, Oscar, Raúl, Ignacio (Unai, 62′), Carlos (Héctor, 74′), Alberto, Jorge.



Garnish: Francisco Javier; Mario, Alberto (León, 89′), Juan, Marcos (Juan, 89′), Víctor, Rubén (Daniel, 62′), Pedro Manuel (Pablo, 62′), Javier Muñoz, Eduardo, Javier González (Martín, 79 ‘).



Referee: Mario Cruz. He admonished Raúl, Oscar; Pedro Manuel, Marcos, Victor and Mario.



Incidents: The Malecon.



The rise of Gimnástica de Torrelavega will have to wait after playing at home against Guarnizo. The leaders lost the opportunity to celebrate the league title with their fans by not going over 0-0 against a visiting team that sees the promotion promotion positions slipping away, with two days left to go. With this tie and Escobedo’s victory, Gimnástica will have to wait to mathematically ascend against Castro on the following day.

Samano 1 – Cards 0

Samano: Jon Azpillaga; Aitor, Jon López, David, Francisco Javier (Jorge, 83′), Robson, Miguel (Diego, 73′), Jon Sanmillán (Igor, 89′), Ricardo, Aritz, Luis.



Cards: Ishmael; Ricardo, José Carlos, Juan Manuel, Alberto Dorronsoro, Alberto Álvarez, Jorge, Raul, Emilio (Sergio, 69′), Samuel Joaquín, José.



Goals: 1-0 (21′) Robson.



Referee: John Pastor. He admonished Jon Sanmillán; and Jose Carlos.



Incidents: Samano.



Very important victory for Sámano at home that allows him to stay in the fight for promotion positions, with only two points away from fifth place after adding his fourth consecutive victory. Robson scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute of the first half and left Cartes in no man’s land in this final stretch of the season.

Selaya – Barreda Balompié (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Noja – Colindres (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Textile Shield – Vimenor (Sunday at 5:30 p.m.)

Next day Group 3, Third RFEF (23-24/04/2022)

Naval – Atletico Albericia

Escobedo – Vimenor

Castro – Torrelavega Gymnastics

Guarnizo – Selaya

Barreda Balompié – Sámano

Cards – Noja

Colindres – Shield Textile

Seven Villas – Turin