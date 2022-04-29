Matches and results of Group 2, Third RFEF

Navarro 1 – TSK Roces 2

Navarrese: Esteban, Dady (July 83′), Santa, Adrián, Santi, Mulero (Roscales 72′), Bertín, Jonás (Carpin 83′), Luismi (Avendaño 60′), Polo, Isra.

brushes: Rodrigo, Gonzalo, Edu Guerra, Ferre, Luciano, Álex Muñiz, Areces (Mario 46′), Javi Álvarez (Rubio 46′), Christian (Trovato 82′), Guille Cueto, Eric (Menen 60′).

Goals: 1-0 (30′): Pole. 1-1 (70′): Guille Cueto. 1-2 (72′): Guille Cueto.

Referee: Gutierrez Sanchez. Yellow to Adrián; and blond.

Incidents: Tabiella. About 120 spectators.

Navarro and TSK Roces said goodbye to the Third Division with a comeback from Gijón. In the only early game of the last day, the team led by Davo Sánchez went ahead on the scoreboard with Diego Polo’s goal, a pass from Isra at game time. But the visitors turned the score around with a brace from Guille Cueto, who is the second top scorer in the group with fifteen goals, only behind his ‘cousin’ Javi Cueto (Oviedo Vetusta). Both will fight next season in different Preferred Regional groups with the aim of returning as soon as possible to the national category. See you soon Tabiella! See you soon, Covadonga!

Oviedo Vetusta – Colunga (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Lenense – Sporting B (Sunday at 17:00)

Praviano – Loyalty (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Covadonga – Llanes (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Mosconia – Caudal (Sunday at 17:00)

Urraca – L’Entregu (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Gijón Industrial – Tuilla (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

San Martin – Luarca (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Real Titanic – UP Langreo B (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Last day Group 2, Third RFEF

The regular season ends this Sunday in the Asturian group. On the last day, Oviedo Vetusta, Sporting B and Lealtad are playing to be champion and go directly to the Second RFEF. The other two, already classified along with Llanes, will play the promotion playoff. The last place in the promotion is played between Colunga and Caudal. In the lower zone, Mosconia, Langreo B, Navarro and Roces have already relegated. Gijón Industrial, San Martín, Titánico, Urraca and Lenense will try to avoid direct relegation, although, due to possible drags from the Second RFEF (Ceares’ relegation has already been confirmed), they could drop up to ten teams to Preferred Regional: those already mentioned, in addition of Covadonga and Luarca.